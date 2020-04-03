Cleaning house is a task and while do our best to do so, we often to tend to ignore the water that's getting wasted. Hence, here are some ways in which you can save water while doing household chores.

When it comes to doing household chores, there are multiple things that we need to take care of. Right from cleaning every place and corner to watering the plants, we have a list of things to do daily. However, in this process, we tend to overlook the fact that we unintentionally waste a lot of water which only adds more to the prevailing water crisis. Yes, household chores like mopping, cleaning utensils and laundry need water, but you can take the desired amount of water in the bucket instead of running the tap while doing chores.

If you are someone who believes that conversing water is the need of the hour and want to do something about it, then you can do your bit by smartly using the water while doing the household chores. Read below to find out somethings that you must keep in mind while doing household chores the next time. These things will help you save water while you finish all the chores as usual.

Here's how you can save water while doing household chores.

Avoid running the tap continuously while doing the chores:

Instead of keeping the tap open, fill a bucket with the amount of water you need for that chore and use that water only. This way, you avoid opening and closing the tap every time you need water for some chore.

Clean the bathroom while bathing:

If you're planning to take a shower, make sure to reuse the same water to wash the bathroom, instead of using a separate bucket of water to wash it after or before that.

Reuse the water for the plants:

If you have some leftover water without any chemicals in it, then you can reuse it for the plants. However, make sure that the water is not dirty.

Avoid taking long showers:

Don't sing in the bathroom, and waste the water by taking long showers. Yes, you certainly enjoy it, but you are also wasting extra water which can be used for other purposes. So avoid taking long showers if it's not required.

Check for a leaking tap:

Cleaning the house is a great opportunity to give your place a check for anything in need of repair. When you turn on the tap to get water to clean, have a look at its function. If broken, get it fixed immediately as this can waste a lot of water in a short period.

