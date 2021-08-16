Here’s how you can tame monsoon hair woes

The arrival of the monsoon ushers in feelings of rain dancing, new vegetation and savouring those delicious monsoon foods! But, guess what, hair tresses do not feel the same way! Humidity and heat may wreak havoc on your lovely mane. Dandruff, frizziness and hair loss are the key hair nodes that make monsoon a monster! Hair loss is the most prevalent problem that 90 percent of people experience during the monsoon season. This archetypal problem has numerous triggers.

Let us try to delve into a few:

1.Inflammation: It's wonderful to stand in the rain, but our hair has a different opinion. The dampness in the scalp might provide a welcoming environment for microbial activity to thrive. This opens the door for scalp infections to wreak havoc. This event has the potential to cause inflammation. Folliculitis is a frequent condition that causes the hair follicle to become inflamed. It appears as a tiny red bump on the scalp that is occasionally filled with pus. This condition weakens the hair root and allows hair to escape the scalp.

2. Frizziness: When there is a lot of moisture in the air during the monsoon, hair absorbs hydrogen from the atmosphere and swells up. The swelling causes the cuticle to open, causing the hair to become fragile and prone to breakage.

3. Dandruff: When heat and humidity contend, the presence of oil and sweat increases, making the scalp greasy and sticky. This leads to the increase of dandruff. Dandruff buildup weakens the scalp and eventually leads to hair loss.

Prevention is always better to cure. Imbibing a healthy, sanitary routine, as well as selecting the appropriate products, will allow you to enjoy Monsoon without worrying about your hair becoming irritated by its baleful effects.

You can improve the efficacy of your hair care routine by including certain additional measures.

1. Keep your hair dry: Wet hair is thin and vulnerable. Allow your hair to air dry or use a microfiber cloth to absorb moisture. Using a hairdryer directly on wet hair will only exacerbate the damage.

2. Wash your hair: Many people believe that rainwater is the cleanest kind of water, but this is not the case. Rainwater contains environmental contaminants and pollutants that can irritate the scalp skin. Don't forget to shampoo your hair right after getting wet in the rain!

3. Hair health: Including the required vitamins and minerals in your diet will help to improve the health of your skin and hair from within. A diet deficient in nutrients such as vitamins A, C, D and E, B vitamins, zinc, iron, protein and vital fatty acids can slow the working of the hair roots and may worsen the condition, resulting in hair loss.

About the author: Khushali Shah is a cosmetologist with over 9 years of expertise in the health and beauty sector.

