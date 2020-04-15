Here’s how your relationship with your partner changes after having a baby

Once you become parents, you will see several changes in the relationship between you and your partner. You two seem to be go far from each other. Why do these changes happen after the arrival of a baby? Find out.

We all know that life changes a lot after you become parents. There will be many responsibilities that will change your regular lifestyle which you two used to lead earlier. Your newborn baby will be the first priority and entire attention would be focussed on the infant. These changes generally start to happen from pregnancy and they become intense once the baby arrives. So, during this phase, it’s very normal to experience changes in the relationship as well. But that doesn’t mean love doesn’t exist between you and your partner.

You won’t be able to have time for your partner. Most of the discussions will be about the baby. Your work is another huge responsibility which will be doubled up with the newborn. So, you two will hardly get any time to cherish. There are certain reasons why it happens. But it’s not at all bad to go through that phase. It eventually becomes alright once you learn to manage everything.

Relationship Changes: Why do you experience the changes after having a baby?

1- You have a newborn baby to take care of and you are also stressed and sleep-deprived. In these situations, it’s not at all possible to put your relationship on the top of the priority list. So, things may seem to change.

2- During this time, you two have to maintain the responsibilities alternatively. When you are taking care of the baby, your husband might be working or sleeping. This creates a communication gap between you two.

3- Most of the women experience postpartum depression after delivery. Both the parents also stressed out of this situation. So, they lack the spark in their bond which used to be there earlier between them.

4- There would be hardly any physical intimacy during this phase. So, this creates a distance between the partners as physical touch is very important. This makes your partner realise that you are there for her.

5- You must have heard that sharing responsibilities together will make everything easier. But it sometimes becomes tough to balance. At some point, you may find yourself imposing your partner to feed the baby because it's his turn and he has fallen asleep. This may lead to arguments. So, you guys have to talk to each other clearly to maintain the responsibilities religiously.

6- You two may have problems with different parenting styles. The way your partner gives a bath to the baby, you may not like that. So, this may create confusion.

What to do?

After all the problems, confusions, arguments everything will be alright. Even these little situations will make your bond stronger than before because now you guys are not just a couple, you are a family. A family can go through any tough moment.

