Here’s the ranking of GREEDY zodiac signs based on astrology

According to astrology, there are some star signs who love to just spend on themselves and don’t care about others at all. They are considered to be the greediest ones. So, check out the ranking of greedy zodiac signs right below.

Greed is a natural uncontrollable longing for different material gain or possessions like money, property etc. It also includes the demand for getting social value, status, fame, power etc. According to psychology, it’s an inordinate desire to acquire for more than we actually need. This term is applicable for those people who always demand for excessive material wealth in their life. Research says greed can also be evolved on genetic basis.

We all may have greed in us to some extent for the possession of material things. But in some people, this feeling is more intense than others. And it’s not always possible to detect this thing amongst people. But astrology can predict this to some extent. So, here we have the ranking of most to least greedy zodiac signs. Check them out below.

Most to least greedy zodiac signs in astrology.

Capricorn

This is the most greedy and materialistic zodiac sign of all. They like to invest a lot on their social status and will always look for something cheap to buy.

Virgo

Representatives of this star sign can buy luxurious things but only for themselves and not for others. It’s quite easy to make them tempted and manipulate with any alluring stuff.

Cancer

Cancerians always purchase necessary and valuable things but only for them. They will be cheap as possible for their family and friends when it will come to gifting something to them. They like to buy things for their house and own comfort. That’s why their abode is always adorned with different ornamental things and look gorgeous. Because they will always choose a TV over an expensive perfume.

Taurus

Taurus people love to spend on themselves purely and don’t hesitate to do that at all. They won’t feel shy to use your unlimited credit card on them as well. But if you have any financial problem, then they will surely be on your side to help you out of this situation.

Pisces

These people depend a lot on their mood. If they want, they can buy you anything and everything but when they are not in the mood then they won’t even ask you about it. So, sometimes, it’s better to ask them directly about their desires.

Gemini

They can help you in your tough time with everything they have. But they often tend to do that just for the manifestation of their own generous nature.

Scorpio

It’s also a great idea for scorpions to show their generosity with money. But if they face any financial problem, then they will be vanished from the sight as soon as possible. Because they hate the idea of having a financial crisis.

Libra

Libra people are quite generous but they can easily pull out other's money. So, they can easily gift you something expensive if you can be the sponsor of their life. But it becomes difficult for them to ask for money to their loved ones.

Aries

Aries people are very generous and practical. They know exactly when and how to invest with money for their future. Hence, Aries people will surely help you out of your money problems only if they see you as a potential candidate who will be beneficial for their future.

Leo

Leos are all about glamour, grace and luxury. Since they are the most attention seeker person, they will always buy you expensive gifts just to be on the spotlight. They will surely invest on you if you can cheer them up. Sometimes, they even think that they can buy you anything and everything.

Aquarius

Aquarians are the real gem who are truly generous. They will spend on their loved ones for their happiness and nothing else. This star sign is extremely caring and attentive to their closed ones.

Sagittarius

This is the most generous zodiac sign of all. They will always go to any extent to help and feed the needy ones just to make them smile. Sagittarians love to patronize and they will always get their hands on money for helping others.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×