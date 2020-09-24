Here’s what astrology has to say about Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s daughter’s zodiac sign Virgo

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik recently became proud parents of a baby girl last weekend. Born under the sign of Virgo, here’s what the stars have to say about the little kiddo.

Congratulations to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who recently welcomed a baby girl into their lives. Gigi took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the little princess with the caption, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Zayn also expressed his happiness in a tweet which said, “Our baby is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put in words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together X.”

Born to the famous model Gigi and singer Zayn, the little girl is a Virgo – an Earth sign that fits perfectly between Taurus (Gigi's sign) and Capricorn (Zayn's sign). It is the sixth sign of the zodiac, which begins around August 23 and goes on until September 22. It is governed by Mercury, the messenger planet of communication. They are called the perfectionists of the zodiac. People born under the earth sign are known to be very practical, logical and systematic in their approach.

Let’s get familiar with the traits of a Virgo.

1- They are meticulous and remember the particulars about everything they do and anyone they meet. Virgos only settle for the best, so ‘perfectionist’ is the perfect word to describe this earth sign.

2- People born under this sign are very affectionate and thoughtful. If you are lucky to have a Virgo as a close friend or confidante in your life, then they are the ones to rely on as they are extremely loyal and loving.

3- Since achieving precision is their strong suit, they tend to get a bit bossy in order to achieve what they want. But hey, that isn’t a bad thing when you want things done.

4- They are one of the most selfless signs of the zodiac. Virgos might have perfectionist impulses, but that doesn’t mean they can't be selfless. If a Virgo sees someone they know in need, they are always there to help them and never ask for anything in return.

5- Virgos are all about working hard for a good life. They work their tails off to get everything they want to lead a comfortable life.

6- They are constantly trying to find the good in people and have the patience to let others fix their act if need be.

7- Virgos have a strong memory, but it is also the reason for their anxiety. They worry so much about the outcome that it stresses them out.

8- Virgos can be stubborn if they have a vision in mind about a certain project. No matter how hard you try, you cannot change a Virgo’s mind to do otherwise.

9- Being perfectionists, Virgos tend to be really hard on themselves as they don’t want to settle for anything less than the ideal image they have in their mind.

10- Virgos like doing things on their own, and do a good job too. They are very independent in life, especially at times when they are confident about the outcome.

