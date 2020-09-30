Here’s what to expect when dating the passionate Aries

Are you dating the fiercest of zodiac signs, Aries? If so, then expect these best and worst behaviours when you’re dating this fire sign.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could understand how someone might behave in a relationship? Well, you can’t know exactly how or when a person would behave, but astrology might be able to give you some perspective. But before you know how a typical Aries behaves in a relationship, you should be familiar with some of this fire sign’s basic traits.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and one of the most passionate and courageous signs out there. They are headstrong who like to take charge of things in life, especially when it comes to their goals and aspirations. They are also known for their aggression, being impulsive and very competitive. This fire sign exudes so much confidence that it is hard to miss them when they work into a room.

If you too are crushing on an Aries or planning on dating one, here are some good and bad dating traits of the fire sign you should know.

Best

1. One of the best things about dating an Aries is that you will know where your relationship stands. This fire sign doesn’t like to waste time or hide their feelings, so they will never keep you in the dark either.

2. Another great thing about Aries is that they are forthright and will say what’s on their mind. So, no mind games there!

3. They are very confident beings, even when it comes to relationships. They have no problem walking hand in hand with the person they love or showing them off to the world.

4. An Aries is very protective of their partner, so they try their best to keep their partner safe, which shows that they genuinely care.

Worst

1. Aries cannot hide their feelings, so you will also know when they are jealous. They will never hide their feelings inside even if you didn’t try to make them feel jealous. They will tell you that what you did was wrong and they are jealous.

2. They can’t be in a relationship with someone weak, whiny or needs constant reassurance in things they do. They find confidence attractive and someone who won’t be afraid of a challenge. While it is good to date someone confident, but because they are so honest, they tend to point the obvious which can make a person feel bad about themselves.

3. Aries tend to move too fast in a relationship, which can be too much for some people. While you might be thinking about your fifth date, they might want to move in with you. Some people might appreciate this, but some signs don’t move at the same pace.

4. People born under the sign of Aries are known for their aggression and take the lead in the relationship. A true blue Aries like to be in control of their life and relationships, which some people don't like.

