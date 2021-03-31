Here’s what you like to do in your free time according to your zodiac sign

Astrologically speaking, every zodiac sign likes to do something different in their free time, to utilize it wisely and make the most of it. So here’s how every zodiac sign is most likely to spend their free time.

Yes, we know that being free in today’s hectic and fast-paced life is a miracle in itself. All of us are usually so caught up with our day-to-day tasks, tight schedules, and mundane routines, that we hardly ever get time to just sit back and relax. And when we do, we often spend it trying to think of the best way to utilize it and make the most of the rarity.

Everyone has their way of spending their free time. Some people believe in completing their pending tasks, some believe in binge-watching their favourite shows, while some people believe in working on themselves. According to astrology, the way everyone likes to spend their free time has a lot to do with the zodiac sign they belong to. So here is what every zodiac sign likes to do in their free time.

Aries

Aries-born people like to stay active in their free time. They would much rather go to the gym or dance or indulge in any form of physical exercise instead of laying in bed all day or binge-watching their favourite show.

Taurus

Taureans like to cut-off from the hectic world and just take a break. They are most likely to take a breather by putting their feet up, relaxing, and living in the moment. They will not respond to any work-related messages and will spend their free time doing something that they love and enjoy.

Gemini

Geminis like to spend their free time, trying to learn new things. They are curious and inquisitive and thus, believe in utilizing their free time by learning something new, be it a dance routine, new makeup trends, or a new skill like painting or sketching.

Cancer

Cancerians are home-oriented beings. They like to stay productive in their free time, and they do this by doing chores like laundry, cleaning their room, or cooking a fancy meal. This is their way of relaxing and making the most of their free time.

Leo

Leos like to spend their free time indulging in their passion. Since they are usually busy, they don’t get time to invest in their passion and do things that make them happy. So they make it a point to do something that they are passionate about, whenever they get some free time.

Virgo

Since Virgos are overly self-critical, they are always working on themselves, trying to be the best version of themselves. So even in their free time, they are busy enhancing their skillset.

Libra

Librans are social butterflies. If they had their way, they would meet their friends every day! But due to work and responsibilities, they are unable to do so. So they make sure that whenever they are free, they catch up with their friends and spend their time bonding with them and having fun.

Scorpio

Whenever Scorpios get some free time, they make sure to utilize it efficiently, and they do this by making a to-do list of the tasks that haven’t been able to complete due to their tightly-packed schedule. They complete these tasks and enjoy the satisfaction and peace of mind that they get when they tick them all off!

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are thrill-seekers and adventurous souls. They spend their free time exploring nearby places and trying new things. They don’t like staying at home in their free time and are out and about, whenever they get the chance.

Capricorn

Capricorns are all about doing what they love and enjoy. They are likely to spend their free time indulging in their favourite hobby and doing something that makes them happy and is important to them. For them, their time is all about pursuing their hobbies and improving their skills.

Aquarius

Aquarians like to contribute to society in whatever way possible, whenever they get some free time. They are socially conscious and aware and are most likely to spend their free time doing volunteer work or donating things to a charity.

Pisces

Whenever Pisces-born people get some free time, they get their creative juices flowing. They are artistic and imaginative and love spending their time doing things like weaving, pottery, painting, sketching, playing a musical instrument, etc. They like to put their creativity to good use, in their free time.

Also Read: Health issues are on the cards for these 3 zodiac signs: Read the daily horoscope of Taurus, Cancer & more

Share your comment ×