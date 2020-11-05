Here’s what you should add in your festive cart this Diwali based on your zodiac sign

Festive season also equals to shopping season of the year. It is time to spend your savings on products you have been wanting to buy for the longest time. With so many options available online, you’ll be spoilt for choice. To make your Diwali shopping easier, here is what you should buy based on your zodiac sign.

Let astrology be your shopping guide this holiday season to spend your savings wisely and choose the right product. As we approach Diwali, the festival of lights and also the shopping season of the year, there are multiple online sales and offers on high rated products that you can buy that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

To make the most of your shopping experience this Diwali, we have carefully crafted a list of products from home decor to electronic gadgets that you can buy based on your zodiac sign. Have a look and go on a shopping spree right away!

Aries - Dreamcatcher

One of the most passionate zodiac signs, a dreamcatcher would be an ideal purchase to remind you of your dreams and to achieve goals.

Taurus - Massage Chair

This earth sign seeks comfort and luxury in every way possible to keep their anxieties at bay. A massager chair would be the perfect purchase this Diwali to keep your worries away.

Gemini - Car accessories

The social butterfly of all zodiac signs who is always on the go, car accessories like seat covers, floor mats, air freshener, GPS navigators and cushions would be the perfect way to spend money this Diwali.

Cancer - Plants

Cancerians are sensitive and nurturing by nature. It is imperative that buying plants will make them happy and satisfied as they will get immense joy out of caring for them.

Leo - Eye mask

This luxury loving, sunshine loving, confident and the drama queen of all zodiac signs need a little breather from all the drama happening around them. Buying a satin mask to cool down and unwind by yourself would be a perfect buy this season.

Virgo - Perfume

Smelling good is one of the important requirements for a Virgo to look presentable while stepping out for social gatherings. Hence, buying a good body perfume would be ideal for a Virgo this festive season.

Libra - Journal/Planner

Libra like to organise their thoughts as much as their actions. This Diwali season is going to be hectic for you and to plan out all the events, a journal or a planner would be an ideal thing to buy.

Scorpio - Body shimmer

To look stunning from inside and out as Scorpios tend to have a certain charming appeal, a body shimmer would be an ideal purchase for this zodiac sign.

Sagittarius - Neck pillow

A zodiac sign that loves to travel all year round, buying a neck pillow would be an ideal choice for all the wanderlust souls.

Capricorn - Diffuser oil

This earth sign desires discipline and has a realistic approach in all aspects of life. Buying a diffuser oil for your living room will keep you happy and grounded.

Aquarius - Coffee maker machine

A highly intellectual and creative sign, an Aquarian needs a hot cup of coffee every morning to kickstart their day. Hence, buying a coffee maker machine for your home would be an ideal purchase this season.

Pisces - Sneakers

An escapist who loves to go out on long walks, nature trails and hikes, buying a good pair of shoes is the perfect choice for a Pisces.

Also Read: THESE are the zodiac signs that are easily distracted

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×