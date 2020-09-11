Here’s which K-drama you should watch based on your zodiac sign

If you’re wondering which South Korean drama you should watch, then you have landed on the right article. These are the K-dramas you might like, based on your zodiac sign.

Hey there, K-drama lovers! Isn’t it great how many great South Korean shows are being produced for the world to enjoy? From the biggest hits of 2019 such as Crash Landing On You to the recent It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, there are plenty of amazing series you can watch.

But with so many K-dramas to watch, it can be difficult to point one that you will enjoy. So, we dug a little deeper and found which K-dramas will suit you, based on your zodiac sign. If you are looking for a new show to watch, then we have you covered.

Here’s which Netflix original K-drama you should watch, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries – Was It Love?

Aries people are headstrong, fiery and determined, just like Noh Ae Jeong of Was It Love? She is a single mother and a movie producer, who has been living on her own for 14 years. But she suddenly finds herself embarking on a new chapter when four men walk into her life at the same time.

Taurus – Vagabond

Vagabond is the show that will leave you wanting more. Much like the main character, Ch Dal-gun, Taureans never give up on what they want to achieve come rain, hail or storm. You are persistent and know how to get things done.

Gemini – Extracurricular

The easily bored Gemini will definitely enjoy a show like Extracurricular. There is mystery, crime and interesting twists and turns. The plot will keep you on the edge of the seat and you never know what will happen next. Extracurricular is gripping and action-packed, which a Gemini will definitely enjoy.

Cancer – Hospital Playlist

This is the perfect show for the sensitive, caring, and empathetic Cancer. The show revolves around five doctors who have been friends for 20 years and are very close to each other. The heartwarming characters who help people and each other is definitely going to suit your taste.

Leo - It’s Okay, Not To Be Okay

Leos will definitely connect with all the characters in the show, especially the leads. While Moon Young loves the limelight and finer things in life, but is also strong-headed, Moon Gang Tae is all about sacrificing his life for his brother. Leos tend to enjoy the attention, but they are kind chaps who love helping others. They also fester their emotions and let them build up to the point where they unravel and have a nervous breakdown.

Virgo – Romance Is A Bonus Book

The protagonist, Kang Dan-i has to be a Virgo, given how hard-working and determined she is, which she proves throughout the show. She likes to keep things neat and organised. She doesn’t open up to people quickly, just like a Virgo who is generally very shy.

Libra – Memories Of The Alhambra

Throw in a little romance, adventure, mystery and a dash of fantasy, it will cook up the perfect drama for Libras. Memories of the Alhambra revolves around a well-established CEO who meets a hostel owner in Spain post which the two of them get entangled in various mysterious incidents most of which are related to a real game.

Scorpio – Mystic Pop Up Bar

Scorpios are very passionate about what they do and the people around them, which is why Scorpios will be able to relate to the characters of the show. It is a story of a mysterious bar run by an ill-tempered woman, an innocent part timer and an afterlife detective.

Sagittarius – Crash Landing on You

One of the most loved K-dramas around the world, Crash Landing on You is all about adventure and romance. It follows the story of a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea after encountering a tornado whilst paragliding. Since Sagittarians are natural explorers, one with nature, and always looking to do something new, this show is perfecy for them to binge-watch.

Capricorn – Itaewon Class

Itaewon Class follows the story of Park Sae Ro Yi, who wants vengeance for his father’s death. He does so meticulously by opening a restaurant which he turns into a huge franchise. Just like the main character and plot of the show, Caps are also about reaching their goals without losing their ground. They also tend to focus on the material gain over emotional gain.

Aquarius – Love Alarm

The one thing that will click right away for an Aquarius is that this show is unique. The story is about an application that enables its users to discover love. The show is coming back with a second season, which is yet another thing that is uncommon in K-dramas.

Pisces – My First First Love

Pisces like to live in their dreamy world, so they like to keep their feelings hidden rather than expressing themselves, just like JiSoo’s character. He keeps his feelings locked inside but shows jealousy and don’t know how to express how he truly feels for his childhood best-friend.

ALSO READ: 5 Zodiac signs who can stay calm and tackle stressful situations

Share your comment ×