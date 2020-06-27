Here’s who you should not date as per your zodiac sign

According to astrology, some zodiac signs don’t get along very well. Here is who you shouldn’t date based on your zodiac sign.

Dating can be tricky. You don’t know how things will turn out with someone you just met. At the beginning of a relationship, it is not easy to scan the red flags or get to know someone on an emotional level. Wouldn’t it be great if you knew who you shouldn’t date in the first place then go through all the trouble and heartbreak? Astrology might help.

While you should not let astrology dictate every aspect of your life, but it can freakishly be accurate some times. Of course, there will be exceptions like there are in all walks of life. But there is a strong chance that some zodiac signs that don’t get along, according to astrology, might not turn out to be the best couple. If you are someone worried about the person you are dating or plan on dating, this list might help.

Let’s take a look at who you shouldn’t be dating based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

Aries is bold and assertive by nature. They are incredibly independent and don’t like anyone who tries to control them or is too needy. The signs least compatible with Aries are Cancer and Capricorn. Cancers are very reserved and protective so they might not be able to find a balance with an Aries. Capricorns, on the other hand, are headstrong and super competitive, which means they are very similar to an Aries, and they personalities might clash.

Taurus

Taurus are loyal and like stability in life. But they can be extremely stubborn and indignant. Your least compatible signs for dating are Leo and Capricorn. Leos' attention-grabbing personality can be too much for you, and Capricorns’ need to do things in a disciplined way might clash with your need to do things your own way.

Gemini

Geminis are affectionate and social-butterflies. You shouldn’t be dating someone with a personality just like yours, for example, Leo. Or someone completely opposite like Pisces.

Cancer

Sensitive, moody and sometimes sneaky, Cancer should avoid dating an Aries as they can be a little impatient to deal with your sign. Surprisingly, you shouldn’t be dating a Cancer either. All the sensitivity and emotions can lead to more stress in a relationship than happiness

Leo

Leos loves attention but they are very generous and loyal. You can be too much work for Taurus who is calm and does not crave attention. You shouldn’t date a Scorpio either as their secretive nature might clash with your need for transparency in the relationship.

Virgo

Virgos are very analytical and practical, which is why they might find it difficult to date the free-spirited Sagittarius. You can also find Pisces to be way too whimsical for your taste. Even dating a Virgo might not work out for you because of the negative traits that you share.

Libra

Gemini might seem the perfect match for you in the beginning due to the similarities. But that doesn’t always mean you are meant to be together. In fact, you might get annoyed with each other because of your gossipy and airy nature.

Scorpio

Relationship with a fiery Aries and a secretive Scorpio can be intense and passionate. But they can also turn out to be worst for each other. Scorpios might feel an irresistible urge to date a Gemini, but the inability to make a Gemini commit can bring out the worst in you.

Sagittarius

Sensitive, caring Cancers might be your great friends, but not someone you should date. Their emotional, epicurean self can activate your gag reflexes, which might hurt them to the point of resentment.

Capricorn

You might be attracted to an Aries for their ambitious and headstrong nature, but the same things can annoy the hell out of you. You both like to have some control in a relationship, which is why you two are not the best match.

Aquarius

Aquarians look forward to changing and have a very different take on life as compared to Taurus, who like to take things slow and is not a fan of major changes. Opposites might attract, but there is no guarantee that they will survive the odds.

Pisces

Pisces might love Leos' romantic gestures, but Leos love for attention might be too much for you to handle. However, it might work you both are willing to evolve in the relationship.

You might even feel that your perfect match is Libra since you both share the same ideologies, but these similarities may not work for you in a relationship.

