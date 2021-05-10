Here’s why new mothers need more support during COVID 19 second wave

Know what new mothers should do to stay healthy during the second wave of COVID-19 as shared by a gynaecologist

The second wave of COVID-19 is creating havoc across the country. There are many new mothers who have delivered babies and require mental and emotional support during the second wave of COVID-19.

Here are some tricks to help new moms stay healthy and stress-free.

The second wave of COVID-19 is disastrous than the first one. Coronavirus has affected all the routine medical visits, non-elective surgeries have been postponed. The healthcare system is strained across the country. But, hospitals are well-equipped and are swiftly managing the deliveries. The hospitals are ensuring that the mothers and their newborns get appropriate postnatal care and access to support networks as well. The hospitals are taking enough precautions to help the new mothers and babies to keep Coronavirus at bay.

But during the pandemic, being a new parent can be a herculean task. Yes, you have heard it right! COVID-19 has stolen one's peace of mind and one's stress levels have gone up and one will find it challenging to bring the baby into the world during these unprecedented times. New mothers are paranoid, stressed. and anxious as they were unable to get postpartum care owing to the strict COVID-19 protocol. Many new parents don't have a helping hand and have to do everything on their own that is exhausting. At home, the new parents are finding it difficult to cope up with problems.

Parenting is becoming a big deal during these unprecedented times. There is confusion in new mothers regarding the care that the babies need. The new mothers are becoming depressed, anxious and encounter episodes of nervous breakdown and depression. Thus, the new mothers will have to improve their physical, mental and emotional state during the pandemic.

Here is what new mothers should do

Try to fulfil your need

Do not ignore yourself. Pay attention to your health as you may be stressed after witnessing the destruction caused owing to the second wave of COVID-19. Have an optimistic approach and ensure you take all the necessary precautions to keep COVID-19 away. Try to rest enough once your baby sleeps, opt for a well-balanced diet, and exercise at home for some time.

Take your partner’s help

Request your partner to provide you a helping hand. Teach him to change the nappies or how to rock or swaddle the baby, take his help in feeding the baby, and for doing household chores. This will reduce the burden on new moms.

Connect with family members

It is not possible to meet family members, friends, and relatives during the pandemic. Hence, you should call or video calls them so that you can stay in touch with them. Take suggestions from other new moms. Join support groups wherein you can interact with other new moms and get to know how they handle their babies and health during COVID-19 times. Just relax, meditate or do yoga.

Seek help

If you are fighting postpartum depression, stress, anxiety, or mood swings then take therapy via teleconsultations or video consultations. Do not neglect these issues or delay the treatment.

Spend some “me” time

If you are a new mom then you should take out some time to yourself to get back in shape. Do activities that you like. You can listen to music, cook, do gardening, watch movies and enhance the bond with your partner and baby.

About the author: Dr Madhuri Burande Laha is a Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi.

Credits :Pexels

