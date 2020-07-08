Here’s the zodiac ranking of most to least possessive people

How possessive you are about your partner in a relationship? This can be defined by your zodiac personality traits according to astrology.

In every relationship, some kind of possessiveness is good and even healthy. It shows us how much our partner is affectionate towards us and how deeply they love us. But when this possessiveness goes beyond all levels, then this behaviour controls us. Some people may also feel like they have been trapped in a relationship where they want to escape from.

A relationship is primely dependent on loyalty and respect. And over-possessiveness questions your trust that you have for your partner. And invading in someone’s privacy is also considered to be showing disrespect to someone. But how possessive you are about your partner? Your zodiac personality traits can give the answer. So, here’s the ranking of most to least possessive zodiac signs.

How much possessive you are based on your zodiac sign?

Aries

You are the most possessive zodiac sign of all. You just want to stick to your partner all the time and it makes you impulsive and tensed if you cannot do that. You two may have great bonding and understanding with each other. But still, you get extremely anxious when your partner is not around you.

Scorpio

When you fall in love, it’s very hard for you to leave your partner even for a moment. You want them to stay with you all the time and spend the entire day with you only. You are the person who often tells their partner to get disconnected from their friends so that you can be with him every time. And if things don’t go as you want, then you get hurt deeply.

Taurus

You demand everything from your partner- body, soul, time, everything. You cannot even stand if your partner talks to someone else. You often become a dictator who gives orders to their partner so that they do what you want them to do.

Gemini

Your heart has been broken many times before, so you cannot trust your partner easily and hence ask him lots of questions to get every detail about him. And it often becomes uncomfortable for your partner to be in such a bonding.

Cancer

You are not one of those who show their possessiveness easily but secretly it’s actually killing you to think that your partner is hanging out with their friends. You may pretend to be less bothered about it, but you are constantly thinking about it and it’s bothering you to the core.

Leo

You are only possessive of those whom you cannot live without. You are always afraid of the idea of losing them at any moment. Even if you are hanging out with the person and you cannot find him for a moment, then it makes you go crazy.

Capricorn

You would never show your actual feeling, so people cannot understand how much you are possessive. But in reality, you have the fear of losing your love every moment. But you have mastered in hiding your actual feeling, so you know how to make it look casual. But showing a little possessiveness would not intimidate your partner.

Pisces

You know, how possessiveness can harm your partner, so you don’t like to show this kind of behaviour because you understand how it can backfire in your life. So, you can hardly be possessive of your partner.

Virgo

You are a very romantic person who demands every bit of your partner's time. So, you can easily be possessive about it. But you are a very polite and shy type of person who doesn’t want to create a scene or harass your partner. So, you don’t like to show your possessiveness to your partner easily.

Libra

Possessing someone is just not your cup of tea. You would absolutely be alright if a person whom you are dating takes interest in someone else. Even you would take an initiative to arrange a meeting for them. It’s just a waste of time for you to invest in people who don’t seem to be interested in you.

Sagittarius

Possessiveness sounds like slavery to you and you want freedom in your life. And the same kind of behaviour is expected from you towards your partner as well. Believe in your partner and have respect for their personal space.

Aquarius

You don’t like possessiveness and also don’t want to get possessed. You are a free spirit and like to give your partner enough freedom. You can spend time with yourself. So, possessing your partner is not meant for you.

