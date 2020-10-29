HERE is the skin prep you need this winter season

Winter is here and so are our problems revolving around it. Changes in the season mean changes in our diet plan, food intake and skincare. To ensure healthy and glowing skin this winter, this is the skin prep you need.

Winter is associated with the dry season that often leads to having dry skin. The cold winds and lack of moisture make your skin look pale and flaky leaving it dry and stressed. The only cure to this is being well prepared in advance and looking after your skin, making sure it is getting all the nutrients to survive the harsh weather. Winter is the time to not only change your wardrobe but also your skincare regime.

Your skin needs nutrients as much as your body to survive the extreme weather conditions. Hence, it is imperative to prepare your skin from the cold weather and step up your skincare regime to avoid troublesome skin. If you want your skin to look healthy and glowing throughout the winters, follow this simple skincare routine and you are sorted.

1. Stock up on moisturisers

Your skin needs more moisture because of the dryness in the atmosphere. You need to stock up on good moisturisers that will protect your skin and keep the moisture intact leaving it glowy.

2. Limit your shower time

We know hot showers during winter is the best part about this season, but as much as we love the warmth, it essentially exhausts the skin of its natural oils leaving it dry and flaky. Try to limit your shower time and shorten the duration.

3. Chapsticks are a lifesaver

The cool breeze dries out the skin, leaving your lips chapped and dry. It is important to carry a lip balm around you everywhere, keep one in your bag and don’t forget to apply before sleeping. Another home remedy for chapped lips is to make yourself a sugar scrub with jojoba, coconut oil in it and rub it gently on your lips.

4. Wear a sunscreen

Even though winter appears to be less sunny, it is essential to apply sunscreen at all times to protect yourself from the harmful UV rays.

5. Add facial oils to your skincare

While you’re switching your skincare routine from summer to winter, add facial oils for a nourished and glowy look. You can use it after you apply a moisturiser or even before. This will keep the moisture intact and your skin healthy.

Credits :Pexels

