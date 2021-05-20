Here is a step by step guide to perfectly set a table for a tea party

There are some things that one should keep in mind while setting the table for a tea party to arrange it correctly. Here is how you can perfectly arrange the table for a tea party.

Having afternoon tea might sound too basic and easy for some people, but it can be a daunting task when you have to arrange the table elegantly and sophisticatedly for a tea party. The European dining etiquette was established to create order at the table and this order is set to accommodate a right-handed setting.

Setting the table just the right way for a tea party is important as there are some etiquettes that one needs to follow while presenting things such as milk, sugar, kinds of tea, etc. Have a look at some ways to perfectly arrange the table for a stylish and elegant tea party at home.

1. To begin with, spread a stylish tablecloth on the table. The next step is to place a small size plate in the centre of the table. This is done to create focus and to incorporate and place small-sized foods that you and your guests might have along with the tea.

2. The next step is to place a salad size fork to the left of the plate. A small butter knife goes to the right of the plate. This knife may be used to cut pastry or to spread jam or butter on bread or buns

3. Now place the teacup on the sauce to the right of the plate. The handle of the cup should be facing the right at the three to four o’clock position. Next, place a teaspoon on the rim of the saucer with the bowl facing upwards.

4. Place the napkin to the left of the fork. The open corner of the fold of the napkin should face the right into the plate. The pastry fork should be placed to the top centre above the plate with the handle on the left. Devon or Clotted cream and jam should be placed on the left next to the luncheon plate.

5. Keep the tea strainer above the teacup. Take the teapot and place it to the right, next to the teacup with the spout of it facing to the left. Place the water glass to the right above the plate. Things like sugar, sugar tongs and milk can be placed at either the centre or on the left side of the plate. Keep the sugar bowl on the left side of the tray and the milk on the right side of the tray with the handle to the right.

Also Read: 4 Precautions to take after your first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×