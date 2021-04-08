Here is what you need to do to make your Instagram account private

Do you want to make your Instagram account private to protect your profile from random strangers? Follow these detailed steps to make your account private.

Instagram is a social media platform wherein you post pictures to share with the world. If your Instagram account is public, which is the standard personal account setting of Instagram, then anyone can see your profile and the pictures or videos that you post on it. From pictures of yourself and your friends to pictures of your home, the whole world can see it all.

Yes, this can be a scary thought. If you are someone who likes to keep things private and doesn’t want random people to see your profile, then you can always set your account to private. Here are the steps to make your Instagram account private.

From iOS or Android device:

Open the Instagram application on your device.

Go to your profile by tapping on the bottom right corner icon of your profile picture.

Now tap the three lines in the top right corner and open settings.

Click on privacy and tap on the private account tab.

From a computer or laptop:

Open Instagram.com on your computer or laptop.

Login to your account and then click on the icon with your profile picture at the top right corner.

Click on settings and open the privacy and security tab.

Tick the private account option to make your account private.

Instagram account What happens when Instagram account is private? When the account is private, only your followers can see your posts and stories and people have to send you follow requests to see your content. What happens when the account is public? When the Instagram account is public then everyone can see your posts and stories and can follow you. Can I approve follow requests when my account is private? Yes, you have to accept people's follow requests, for them to see your posts and stories and to become your follower on Instagram.

