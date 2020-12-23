HERE is your 2021 holiday calendar to take off with your friends on a VACAY next year

2020 doomed all your travelling plans and vacay trips with friends? Fret not, as 2021 is almost here with better opportunities to take off with your friends and plan the perfect vacation that you have been waiting for. Here is your Indian 2021 holiday calendar list, check it out!

With the ongoing pandemic, all our travelling plans have come crashing down. With international flights, being forbidden until next year, people have started domestic tours within the country itself to get away from the monotony and break away. Shake all your fears of not being able to travel as 2021 is hopefully going to be a better year for all of us with lots of places to explore. With Covid19 vaccine on its way to reach the mass population, covid restrictions will soon be laid down.

However, it is still important to plan a trip keeping in mind all the safety measures and precautions to stay safe and healthy. While bidding farewell to 2020, one horrific year, let us look at the bright side of things and look forward to the new year with new beginnings. Here is the 2021 holiday calendar to mark your holidays and plan a trip to your favourite destination.

1 Jan - New Year's Day - Restricted Holiday

13 Jan - Lohri - Restricted Holiday

14 Jan - Pongal - Restricted Holiday

14 Jan - Makar Sankranti - Restricted Holiday

20 Jan - Guru Govind Singh Jayanti - Restricted Holiday

26 Jan - Republic Day - Gazetted Holiday

16 Feb - Vasant Panchami - Restricted Holiday

19 Feb - Shivaji Jayanti - Restricted Holiday

26 Feb - Hazarat Ali's Birthday - Restricted Holiday

27 Feb - Guru Ravidas Jayanti - Restricted Holiday

8 Mar - Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti - Restricted Holiday

11 Mar - Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri - Gazetted Holiday

28 Mar - Holika Dahana - Restricted Holiday

29 Mar - Holi - Gazetted Holiday

2 Apr - Good Friday - Gazetted Holiday

4 Apr - Easter Day - Restricted Holiday

13 Apr - Chaitra Sukhladi - Restricted Holiday

14 Apr - Vaisakhi - Restricted Holiday

14 Apr - Mesadi/Vaisakhadi - Restricted Holiday

21 Apr - Rama Navami - Gazetted Holiday

25 Apr - Mahavir Jayanti - Gazetted Holiday

7 May - Jamat Ul-Vida - Restricted Holiday

13 May - Ramzan Id/Eid-ul-Fitar - Gazetted Holiday

26 May - Buddha Purnima/Vesak - Gazetted Holiday

12 Jul - Rath Yatra - Restricted Holiday

20 Jul - Bakr Id/Eid ul-Adha - Gazetted Holiday

15 Aug - Independence Day - Gazetted Holiday

16 Aug - Parsi New Year - Restricted Holiday

19 Aug - Muharram/Ashura (Tentative Date) - Gazetted Holiday

21 Aug - Onam - Restricted Holiday

22 Aug - Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi) - Restricted Holiday

30 Aug - Janmashtami - Gazetted Holiday

10 Sep - Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi - Restricted Holiday

2 Oct - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - Gazetted Holiday

12 Oct - Maha Saptami - Restricted Holiday

13 Oct - Maha Ashtami - Restricted Holiday

14 Oct - Maha Navami - Restricted Holiday

15 Oct - Dussehra - Gazetted Holiday

19 Oct - Milad un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad (Tentative Date) - Gazetted Holiday

20 Oct - Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti - Restricted Holiday

24 Oct - Karaka Chaturthi (Karva Chauth) - Restricted Holiday

4 Nov - Diwali/Deepavali - Gazetted Holiday

5 Nov - Govardhan Puja - Restricted Holiday

6 Nov - Bhai Duj - Restricted Holiday

10 Nov - Chhat Puja (Pratihar Sashthi/Surya Sashthi) - Restricted Holiday

19 Nov - Guru Nanak Jayanti - Gazetted Holiday

24 Nov - Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day - Restricted Holiday

25 Dec - Christmas - Gazetted Holiday

*NOTE

Restricted holidays are optional holidays.

Gazetted holidays are holidays marked by the government.

Also Read: 5 FASCINATING reasons why people make New Year’s resolutions

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×