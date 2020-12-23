HERE is your 2021 holiday calendar to take off with your friends on a VACAY next year
With the ongoing pandemic, all our travelling plans have come crashing down. With international flights, being forbidden until next year, people have started domestic tours within the country itself to get away from the monotony and break away. Shake all your fears of not being able to travel as 2021 is hopefully going to be a better year for all of us with lots of places to explore. With Covid19 vaccine on its way to reach the mass population, covid restrictions will soon be laid down.
However, it is still important to plan a trip keeping in mind all the safety measures and precautions to stay safe and healthy. While bidding farewell to 2020, one horrific year, let us look at the bright side of things and look forward to the new year with new beginnings. Here is the 2021 holiday calendar to mark your holidays and plan a trip to your favourite destination.
1 Jan - New Year's Day - Restricted Holiday
13 Jan - Lohri - Restricted Holiday
14 Jan - Pongal - Restricted Holiday
14 Jan - Makar Sankranti - Restricted Holiday
20 Jan - Guru Govind Singh Jayanti - Restricted Holiday
26 Jan - Republic Day - Gazetted Holiday
16 Feb - Vasant Panchami - Restricted Holiday
19 Feb - Shivaji Jayanti - Restricted Holiday
26 Feb - Hazarat Ali's Birthday - Restricted Holiday
27 Feb - Guru Ravidas Jayanti - Restricted Holiday
8 Mar - Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti - Restricted Holiday
11 Mar - Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri - Gazetted Holiday
28 Mar - Holika Dahana - Restricted Holiday
29 Mar - Holi - Gazetted Holiday
2 Apr - Good Friday - Gazetted Holiday
4 Apr - Easter Day - Restricted Holiday
13 Apr - Chaitra Sukhladi - Restricted Holiday
14 Apr - Vaisakhi - Restricted Holiday
14 Apr - Mesadi/Vaisakhadi - Restricted Holiday
21 Apr - Rama Navami - Gazetted Holiday
25 Apr - Mahavir Jayanti - Gazetted Holiday
7 May - Jamat Ul-Vida - Restricted Holiday
13 May - Ramzan Id/Eid-ul-Fitar - Gazetted Holiday
26 May - Buddha Purnima/Vesak - Gazetted Holiday
12 Jul - Rath Yatra - Restricted Holiday
20 Jul - Bakr Id/Eid ul-Adha - Gazetted Holiday
15 Aug - Independence Day - Gazetted Holiday
16 Aug - Parsi New Year - Restricted Holiday
19 Aug - Muharram/Ashura (Tentative Date) - Gazetted Holiday
21 Aug - Onam - Restricted Holiday
22 Aug - Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi) - Restricted Holiday
30 Aug - Janmashtami - Gazetted Holiday
10 Sep - Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi - Restricted Holiday
2 Oct - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - Gazetted Holiday
12 Oct - Maha Saptami - Restricted Holiday
13 Oct - Maha Ashtami - Restricted Holiday
14 Oct - Maha Navami - Restricted Holiday
15 Oct - Dussehra - Gazetted Holiday
19 Oct - Milad un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad (Tentative Date) - Gazetted Holiday
20 Oct - Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti - Restricted Holiday
24 Oct - Karaka Chaturthi (Karva Chauth) - Restricted Holiday
4 Nov - Diwali/Deepavali - Gazetted Holiday
5 Nov - Govardhan Puja - Restricted Holiday
6 Nov - Bhai Duj - Restricted Holiday
10 Nov - Chhat Puja (Pratihar Sashthi/Surya Sashthi) - Restricted Holiday
19 Nov - Guru Nanak Jayanti - Gazetted Holiday
24 Nov - Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day - Restricted Holiday
25 Dec - Christmas - Gazetted Holiday
*NOTE
Restricted holidays are optional holidays.
Gazetted holidays are holidays marked by the government.
