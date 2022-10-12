Here’s everything you need to know about 16:8 Intermittent Fasting

Any time during the day that we purposefully refrain from our normal eating or drinking is referred to as fasting. Similar to this, the 16:8 intermittent fasting fad, also known as the 16:8 diet or plan, is popular and on the rise due to its well-documented advantages for both physical and mental health and well-being. This diet requires people to fast for 16 hours a day and then eat all of their calories in the final 8 hours. Many B-town divas actually swear by intermittent fasting as a weight-loss method, but how can you actually practice it and determine whether it's the best option for you? Read on to discover everything there is to know about 16:8 intermittent fasting.

What is intermittent fasting? While many diets concentrate on what to eat, intermittent fasting only considers when to eat. In the 16/8 intermittent fasting method, you consume only calorie-dense meals and liquids during a predetermined window of 8 hours each day. For the following 16 hours, you don't eat anything, but you are nevertheless allowed to have water and other calorie-free fluids like black or green tea. The diet plan is reasonably simple to implement because of its flexibility. Through this fasting method, the body gets more time to metabolize food and burn off additional fat when there is a longer period of fasting between meals.

How to do it Start by choosing an 8-hour window, preferably when a person would be asleep, and restricting your food consumption to that time frame. Since you just need to fast overnight and skip breakfast but can still eat a healthy lunch and supper, some professionals recommend quitting eating patterns in the early evening because metabolism slows down after this period. You can experiment, though, and choose the window of time that best suits your timetable. Additionally, eating normally during your eating intervals does not require going bonkers. If you stuff your eating times with high-calorie junk food, oversized fried foods, and delights during those 8 hours, you're not going to shed pounds or become fit. Cling to wholesome, nutritious whole meals and beverages during mealtimes to optimize the possible health advantages of your diet.