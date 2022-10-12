Here’s everything you need to know about 16:8 Intermittent Fasting
This routine might promote weight loss, insulin levels management, and vitality.
Any time during the day that we purposefully refrain from our normal eating or drinking is referred to as fasting. Similar to this, the 16:8 intermittent fasting fad, also known as the 16:8 diet or plan, is popular and on the rise due to its well-documented advantages for both physical and mental health and well-being. This diet requires people to fast for 16 hours a day and then eat all of their calories in the final 8 hours. Many B-town divas actually swear by intermittent fasting as a weight-loss method, but how can you actually practice it and determine whether it's the best option for you?
Read on to discover everything there is to know about 16:8 intermittent fasting.
What is intermittent fasting?
While many diets concentrate on what to eat, intermittent fasting only considers when to eat. In the 16/8 intermittent fasting method, you consume only calorie-dense meals and liquids during a predetermined window of 8 hours each day. For the following 16 hours, you don't eat anything, but you are nevertheless allowed to have water and other calorie-free fluids like black or green tea. The diet plan is reasonably simple to implement because of its flexibility. Through this fasting method, the body gets more time to metabolize food and burn off additional fat when there is a longer period of fasting between meals.
How to do it
Start by choosing an 8-hour window, preferably when a person would be asleep, and restricting your food consumption to that time frame. Since you just need to fast overnight and skip breakfast but can still eat a healthy lunch and supper, some professionals recommend quitting eating patterns in the early evening because metabolism slows down after this period. You can experiment, though, and choose the window of time that best suits your timetable.
Additionally, eating normally during your eating intervals does not require going bonkers. If you stuff your eating times with high-calorie junk food, oversized fried foods, and delights during those 8 hours, you're not going to shed pounds or become fit. Cling to wholesome, nutritious whole meals and beverages during mealtimes to optimize the possible health advantages of your diet.
Benefits of 16:8 intermittent fasting
- Weight loss has been aided by intermittent fasting. Your calorie consumption throughout the day can be reduced by limiting your eating window to a few hours each day, which may enhance metabolism and help you lose weight.
- The 16:8 diet is based on the idea that fasting lessens the body's exposure to oxidative stress, which can fight inflammation and the likelihood of developing serious diseases. Type 2 diabetes, heart issues, certain tumours, and neurological illnesses are a few of the conditions and diseases that it can prevent.
- Research in animals demonstrate that intermittent fasting also helps increase life. Fasting is believed to alter biochemical functions, boost metabolic health, and cause changes in behaviour that may all contribute to a longer lifespan.
Side effects
- The fact that one of the most prevalent negative effects of intermittent fasting is increased appetite and cravings may come as no surprise. You can feel hungrier if you consume less calories or skip meals for extended periods of time.
- For those with type 1 diabetes, the 16:8 intermittent fasting diet is not recommended. However, under a medical prescription, some individuals with prediabetes may be able to try the diet. Before beginning the diet, it is crucial to consult your doctor.
- Skipping meals might result in poor energy and lethargy. Long durations of fasting can cause your blood sugar levels to drop, which can make you feel faint, woozy, headache, and/or nauseous.
Yes, when combined with a wholesome diet and an active lifestyle, 16:8 intermittent fasting can be a lasting, secure, and simple strategy to improve overall fitness. However, don't forget that different people may respond differently to intermittent fasting. Before beginning the fasting schedule, speak with your doctor.