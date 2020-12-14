Here's how astrology plays an important role in Manglik matchmaking process?

Horoscope matching is an essential part before finalising a marriage. And this becomes more important and crucial if it is a Manglik matchmaking process. So, Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks about how astrology impacts the Manglik matchmaking.

In India, horoscope matching is one of the most prevalent practices when it comes to finalising a matrimonial alliance. From partner selection to Guna rectification to fixing of the marriage day, astrology has a major say in all aspects of a wedding. The horoscope matching needs the date of birth, place of birth, star sign, names and Ashtakoot or Gunas. On the basis of all these, an astrologer predicts the relationship quotient.

However, there are several roadblocks when it comes to Manglik matchmaking. According to Vedic astrology, whether a person is Manglik or not is determined on the basis of date of birth and the planetary positions in the natal chart. Manglik Dosha is also referred to as Khuja Dosha, which suggests the presence of bad influence or malefic planets. In such cases, the first step that an astrologer takes is calculating the Nakshatra and Rashi, and ascertaining the lord of the House. Usually, at least 18 Gunas must match to ensure a successful marriage, but in case there’s a Mangal Dosha, there is very little or no probability of these many Gunas matching. Also, Ashtakoot Milan is very important while matching horoscope for marriage. In this regard, Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks about the impacts of astrology on Manglik matchmaking.

These are the probabilities that often arise in case of Manglik matchmaking process:

1. If Mars is placed in 12th, 1st, 4th, 7th and 8th House, along with Venus Moon and ascendant, then Manglik dosha appears in the birth chart.

2. If the Mars is placed in the houses from the ascendants, like Moon and Venus, then it's high Mangal dosha. In such cases, the married life is usually very challenging and can lead to a lot of complications including separation.

3. For low Mangal dosha, if Mars is placed on 1st, 7th, 12th, 4th and 8th House, from the parameters of ascendant Moon and Venus, then they will cause problems in marriage, but it can still go ahead and make things right.

4. If you are Manglik and get married without the necessary remedies, the groom's parents are at risk, especially in the case of high Mangal dosha.

