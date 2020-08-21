Here's how people of each zodiac sign apologise when they are wrong

An apology is an expression of regret that may heal a damaged relationship after things go wrong. When we say “I’m sorry” to someone, it makes things better and we feel good. But there isn't only one way to apologise to someone. Each one of us has our own different way of saying sorry.

But if we take a look at astrology and go through the zodiac personality traits, it can help us to know how people apologise. So, let’s find out.

Here’s how each zodiac sign apologises based on their personality traits:

Aries

Aries people are confident, assertive and extremely honest. They are not afraid to stand up to raise their voice and won’t hesitate to apologise when they do something wrong. They would acknowledge their mistake by taking whom they have offended out to a dinner or lunch to pamper them.

Taurus

Taureans are highly stubborn, so it’s really tough to see them apologise for their mistake because they believe they have a valid point always. But after hurting their loved ones, they will always be quick to apologise by cooking their favourite meal.

Gemini

Gemini would initially act like nothing is wrong at all until you make them realise that they should say sorry. But they would never repeat the same mistake what they have done unintentionally because they know that hurting someone intentionally without apologising is bad. They may buy some gifts to say sorry.

Cancer

Cancer would say “I’m sorry” many times just to let people know how much they care about them. These people are intuitive and highly emotional, so they know when they mess up. They would be quick to say sorry for that before any further damage. Cancerians would make something on their own to make things up.

Leo

People of this star sign are highly confident and quite dominant as well. It is not easy to get a sorry from them. They would only apologise when someone tells them that they are upset. They will plan for a short trip to make things normal.

Virgo

One of the most intelligent zodiac signs, Virgos are not really good at handling difficult situations. But when they do something unknowingly, they would try their best to normalise things.

Libra

Librans would do everything to make someone happy whom they have hurt. They would then forget about their principles to make things up. But sometimes, their apology may seem to be a little fake.

Scorpio

For a Scorpion, it’s always better to stay honest with each other rather than maintaining a smooth relation. Being honest can create a heated argument, but they will make things peaceful. While apologising, they may convey their real feelings.

Sagittarius

They know when they’re wrong and are ready to apologise as well. But they won’t put that much effort while saying sorry. While apologising, they will try to make the other person laugh.

Capricorn

These people are masters of self-control. When they are wrong, they will apologise by having a one-to-one conversation with you. But they will make sure that this will never happen again.

Aquarius

These people often create an argument not to fight with you but to make a point. But when they realise their mistake, they will apologise from the core of their heart because they really care for people.

Pieces

Pisceans are intuitive. They care for your emotions always and will avoid any kind of argument with you. They are ready to apologise if they have hurt your feelings. They also understand that some situations need a solution along with an apology.

Also Read: Mountains To Mandala: THIS is the best tattoo for you as per your zodiac sign