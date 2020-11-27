Here's how to put your baby to sleep in 5 easy ways

Getting your newborn baby to sleep can be a tiring task that requires patience and technique. It is a constant worry to get them to sleep through the night without them waking up and perhaps, breaking your sleep too. Here are some easy ways to help your baby get sound sleep.

Parenting can be a tough life one that requires dedication and patience. There are many uncertainties and new challenges you face in raising a child. One is always learning new ways to make it right and give your child a healthy environment to learn and grow into.

A sound sleep throughout the night for the baby is essential. It is when they sleep their body requires rest, they build proper tissues to build and grow and recover from stress and tiredness. Through plenty of sleep, your child is healthy and happy and to achieve that, here are mindful ways to get your baby to sleep.

1. Establish a sleeping pattern

It is important for you to set up a routine for your baby. Plan out a routine for their feeding time and sleep time. This will inculcate a habit in them and they will automatically get accustomed to it and fall asleep at a dedicated time.

2. Set the mood

Dim out the lights, clear out ambience noise and tuck them in a cosy nest where they feel most comfortable. Minimise their socialising, watching TV or any such form of entertainment before sleeping. Prepare them for bedtime by singing them a lullaby or soothing music.

3. Feed them

A baby needs to be well fed and well rested. Before putting them to sleep, make sure they don’t go to bed hungry as this will develop hunger pangs later in the night which will wake them up.

4. Clean diaper

To avoid making your baby feel uncomfortable and dirty, clean their diapers regularly and especially before you put them to sleep. A wet diaper can be itchy and uncomfortable, thus, not giving them a good sleep.

5. Put them to sleep when they feel drowsy

As soon as they feel drowsy, put them down and caress them. Try to avoid breaking their pattern and put them in the crib if they start feeling drowsy. This will help them sleep faster and get more sound sleep.

Credits :Pexels

