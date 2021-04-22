Here's how to say thank you in 15 different languages
“Thank You” is said to express gratitude. These two words are used to appreciate the efforts of someone and to show your gratefulness. These are two very commonly used words that are used in a lot of different situations. Thanking someone after their help is a common practice and considered to be polite and respectful.
There can be times when you are in a country and are lost and confused and thus, ask for help. When someone does help you, you want to thank them but don’t know how to say it in their local language. Read on to know how to say “Thank You” in 15 different languages.
Spanish– Gracias
French– Merci
Italian– Grazie
Japanese– Arigato
Chinese, Cantonese– Do jeh, daw-dyeh
German– Danke sehr
Thai– Khop Khun Mak Kha
Icelandic– Takk
Hawaiian– Mahalo
Hebrew– Toda
Greek– Efharisto
Russian– Spasiba
Korean– Kamsa hamnida
Polish- Dziekuje
Portuguese- Obrigado
