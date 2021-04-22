Here's how to say thank you in 15 different languages

“Thank you” is a commonly used phrase and is used widely to express gratefulness and appreciate one’s efforts. Here is how you can say “Thank You” in different languages.

“Thank You” is said to express gratitude. These two words are used to appreciate the efforts of someone and to show your gratefulness. These are two very commonly used words that are used in a lot of different situations. Thanking someone after their help is a common practice and considered to be polite and respectful.

There can be times when you are in a country and are lost and confused and thus, ask for help. When someone does help you, you want to thank them but don’t know how to say it in their local language. Read on to know how to say “Thank You” in 15 different languages.

Spanish– Gracias

French– Merci

Italian– Grazie

Japanese– Arigato

Chinese, Cantonese– Do jeh, daw-dyeh

German– Danke sehr

Thai– Khop Khun Mak Kha

Icelandic– Takk

Hawaiian– Mahalo

Hebrew– Toda

Greek– Efharisto

Russian– Spasiba

Korean– Kamsa hamnida

Polish- Dziekuje

Portuguese- Obrigado

Credits :Pexels

