Here's how you behave during a breakdown as per your zodiac sign

With the help of astrology, one can understand how each zodiac signs behave during a breakdown. Read on to know more.

Nervous breakdown aka mental breakdown is used to describe the emotional or physical stress that temporarily makes us unable to do our daily stuff. If you have one then it could be a sign of an underlying mental health condition, such as depression, anxiety, or post-traumatic stress disorder aka PTSD. The signs and symptoms of nervous breakdown vary from person to person. One should pay attention to the signs of it and take care of someone who has it as extreme or untreated cases, especially when related to mental health conditions like psychosis then it can be very dangerous.

And now, thankfully, people finally shunning the taboo of mental health and creating more awareness around. As per astrology, we can gauge if someone is having stress or breakdown by understanding their behavior. The behavior of Aries will be totally different from that of Taurus. If you are curious to know how each zodiac sign deals or behaves during a breakdown then read on.

Aries

When you are on the verge of a breakdown you shut yourself up and go silent. You stop your fun behavior. You get easily pissed and end up saying mean things that they actually don't even know what they are saying. You come across as an a**hole as you don't know what to do with all the pent up anger inside.

Taurus

When they are dealing with a breakdown, their way is to sleep it off. So, they fall asleep early and wake up late. So, they think that isolation is good for them and that's why they cancel plans with friends. So, if they are MIA and very quiet, then close pals should note that they must be suffering from a mental breakdown or something.

Gemini

No matter how small an incidence, they will burst into tears. Some may starting drinking more or may stop eating. They stop taking care of themselves as they feel there is no point. So, pals should check on their mental health if they are paying attention to their health, not showering among others.

Cancer

They mostly withdraw, stop talking and avoid answer phones and people. They end up spending their time watching television, playing games, and reading books to avoid the real issues and problems.

Leo

They will constantly rant and complain. And to avoid deal with real problems they will spend more time on social media, post pictures to show that they are normally but actually they are falling apart deep down.

Virgo

To distract themselves they will dive into various activities like cooking cleaning etc They start drinking more caffeinated drinks, work more hours, spend less time at home,

Libra

While many like to be secluded, that's not the case with Libra, to deal with spiraling thoughts, they like to be surrounded by their close pals as much as they can. They act normal, but when alone they grieve and cry.

Scorpio

They will get super angry during breakdown or when they are almost near it. Smallest of small things if went wrong can flare up their anger. They may also splurge a lot and use the money to make themselves feel better even it is for some time.

Sagittarius

They give up on their goal, stop trying as well as caring. They eat more, sleep more, party the hell out of senses. Their idea is to give their responsibilities as they don't have the energy for the same.

Capricorn

They go off the grid, stay secluded, no answering of calls and texts. They eat less, sleep less and lose their ability to focus on things.

Aquarius

They become too negative and only talk about how bad everything is, They end up binge-watching shows, listen to sad music. They don't hold their emotions and cry their heart out as well.

Pisces

Pisces becomes very emo. They tear up on anything heartwarming or sad. They don't leave the bed as they don't have the energy for anything. They also avoid texting as they don't have the energy to socialize as well.

