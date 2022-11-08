Here's The Truth About Leo Man and Leo Woman Compatibility
Leos are like the majority of fire signs in that they enjoy playing games with their lovers to maintain the 'spark' and the excitement of the chase.
The flame of love in a relationship between two Leo women burns strong and intense. They are also extremely passionate and high-spirited. Both the Leo males and females have a propensity to love not only those around them but also themselves. They are not the ones who would deceive people because they are a reliable sign. Leo men are like the majority of fire signs in that they enjoy playing games with their lovers to maintain the 'spark' and the excitement of the chase. They enjoy playing the uncaring, distant, and chilly card to keep their spouse in the dark about their affection.
Women who are self-assured, independent, and grounded are attractive to Leo men. Leos, who are ruled by the Sun, appreciate being the centre of attention, therefore it's not difficult for them to fall in love with someone who will offer them their full attention. Leos typically become involved too quickly, making them more prone to choose the wrong partner. So, don't try to be someone you're not if you want him to chase you. He will value your sincerity and love you just the way you are. Read on to know the truth about a male and female Leo’s compatibility.
Dating and Relationships
Leos definitely thrive on adulation and praise, so if you show him lots of appreciation, he'll keep asking for more. An intense belle is what a Leo guy seeks since fire is his element and it rules him. He will put you to the test to determine if you share his enthusiasm and ambition. He is interested in finding out if you will pursue your goals in life. Leo women are drawn to guys who are presentable and well-groomed. Bonus points for having a distinctive style. A Leo lady values character attributes like confidence, charisma, and independence since they imply that you can equal her own ambition and drive. Additionally crucial are inventiveness and enthusiasm.
Friendship and Understanding
The first step in determining whether a Leo guy and a Leo girl are compatible is that they may make excellent friends and are, in some ways, fairly gentle. They desire to be the centre of attention most of the time because they are a fire sign. They will develop a great deal of trust in one another and become honest, devoted friends. Their intrinsic traits allow them to work together incredibly successfully.
Intimacy
Leos are fire signs, and they enjoy the humorous and playful aspects of life. Yes, it's crucial to act passionately and pay close attention to one another if you’re passionate about Leo. However, you should also include some flirtatious jokes and play-fighting to genuinely excite a Leo male in bed. Physical touch is clearly a fiery, passionate Leo lady's love language—these lovers like to be showered with attention.
Areas of Conflict
Schadenfreude, or the tendency to smile secretly while others are having bad luck, is a negative Leo trait. When they make overtly sincere excuses, it makes the situation worse. Leos have tantrums, particularly if they feel disrespected. One of the attributes Leos have as weaknesses is a lack of self-awareness. Leos frequently feel the want to take charge, and there are times when they just can't help themselves, even if doing so puts others in danger. This tendency can cause conflicts with their partners.
Marriage
Leos are also incredibly devoted and would stop at nothing to support and encourage the people they love. Overall, they are great life mates. They will adore and support one another because they share many of the same beliefs and aspirations for the future. Leos frequently aren't even interested in cheating until they feel attracted to someone else. They find it difficult to resist hidden connections as long as there is applause since it is difficult for them to reject compliments. Yet, with a little effort, it's a stable zodiac marriage that can survive for a very long time.
Leos get along well with one another on many levels, especially when it comes to complementing one another and revelling in their union. Overall, a couple of Leos can be successful, but there is a high likelihood of conflict owing to ego-driven emotions and competition for attention.
