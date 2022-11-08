Here's The Truth About Pisces Man and Gemini Woman Compatibility

Gemini and Pisces turn out to be a couple who do not look like a decent match on the surface as they both have diverse personality traits. Geminis are outgoing, social and brimmed with energy while the Pisces are known as true blue emotions as they are ruled by deep sentiments. Pisces are imaginative, dreamers who believe in fantasizing about their love story, whereas Geminis might find drowning in the emotional waters very illogical. And yet, regardless of their differences, this air and water sign make a compatible pair because both of them are mutable signs who can easily acclimatise with the surroundings of each other without the fear of change. Obviously, the process will be a little overwhelming and the road will be bumpy but this couple appreciates each other’s characteristics and work on the obstacles they face, which turn out to be a match made in heaven. Here is everything you need to know about Pisces Man and Gemini Woman Compatibility. Emotional Compatibility of a Pisces Man and Gemini Woman

The emotional match of this pair is filled with multiple holes and can cause multiple problems in their relationship. Geminis are intellectual and pragmatic people, whereas Pisces are emotional beings. The differences in their mindset can lead to clutter while creating a lot of drama in their relationship. Being a water sign, Pisces-born people love to explore emotions and tune in with their hearts to do anything. When they get into commitment, they want profound emotions and connections with their partner to feel safe and secure. On the other hand, Geminis are logical beings who do not pay much heed to emotional and sentimental stuff. They both are extremely loving, devoted and supportive but their emotional language is way too different from each other.

Friendship Compatibility of a Pisces Man and Gemini Woman Both Gemini and Pisces are mutable signs meaning they are open to exploring new and exciting things and therefore they both establish a friendship that is equally exciting and rejuvenating, feeding each other with new experiences and interesting ideas. This in turn makes them understand each other on a deeper level. Gemini loves the way Pisces glare of looking at things while on the other hand, Pisces appreciates non-judgemental companionship.

Sexual Compatibility of a Pisces Man and Gemini Woman Both have different fantasies, tastes and ideas when it comes to physical intimacy. Geminis are free-spirited people who prefer variety in the bedroom. They crave playfulness, pillow talk and passionate activities to spice up the love-making sesh whereas Pisceans are romantic and love to be pursued. They appreciate slow and intense things that are filled with a plethora of affection. While Geminis see sexual intimacy as their need and stuff just for fun, Pisces comprehend it as a way to get connected with their partner.