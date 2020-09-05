Here's what stresses you out the most based on your zodiac sign

Life is full of stressful situations, but what is it that triggers anxiety in you? Find out the reason based on your zodiac sign.

Stress – ah! The devil that makes all of us look for some peace in life. But it is all part of life, and that’s what makes us human. From waking up in the morning to managing work all day to trying to squeeze in time for social activities, it is a never-ending schedule that most of us follow. But what stress you out can be different from others, and a whole lot of that depends on what your zodiac signs say about you.

According to astrology, there are different things that might trigger anxiety in each zodiac sign. Knowing about that one thing that stresses you out the most can help you reduce your stress levels to a great extent. That reason could be the major cause of why you get stressed all the time. The world is full of stressors, but which one bugs you the most?

Here is what stresses you out the most, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

Aries like to live a fast-paced life, which is why they don’t like when they don’t get what they want instantly. They also tend to get stressed when they perform poorly at a presentation.

Taurus

Taurus likes to work with solid facts to do things right. Anxiety hits when Taureans think they are not familiar with something. Not knowing something that might lead to failure is the biggest stressor for them.

Gemini

Geminis find decision making the most stressful, especially when everyone around them is waiting for them to make the right decision. Geminis can feel pressured and stressed in such a situation.

Cancer

This sensitive sign is a homebody, so they hate not being home. Home is where they feel the most secure. Cancers stress out big time if they are unable to return to their home for too long.

Leo

A great deal of stress can come for Leos when they are feeling out of control. Leos are very friendly and kind, but they cannot stand not being in control of the situation. This torn feeling might stress them out the most.

Virgo

They hate not having the last word in an argument or otherwise. Virgos don’t like when they don’t get to end the conversation, and someone else takes it away from you.

Libra

Libras are people pleasers, so they don’t like confronting people. They spend too much thinking about whether or not to confront unfair people because they don’t like hurting anyone.

Scorpio

Scorpios are secretive because they are afraid of being betrayed. They take a lot of time to trust people, so they get stressed when they start showing their vulnerable side to someone they trust. Not that they don’t trust that person, but they feel more comfortable keeping it all in.

Sagittarius

They like being busy but hate when someone tries to control them. They might get impatient, and stress builds up when they see that things are not working out for them. Stress levels also reach a high when someone doubts a Sagittarian.

Capricorn

Capricorns like to keep tabs on everything. So, they tend to get stressed when someone they trust in professional or personal life hides something from them. Caps, just because they aren’t telling you something doesn’t mean it will have a negative impact on your life. Relax!

Aquarius

Aquarians tend to doubt themselves despite being one of the most intelligent signs in the zodiac. The stress stems out from their inability to trust their calibre. They may be witty and like to be alone, but deep down the fear of not being able to achieve what they want stresses them out.

Pisces

Pisces can’t help but stress about the past mistakes they have made. Being the biggest empaths, Pisceans also get stressed when the people they love are having a tough time.

