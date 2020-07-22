Wondering what your love life would be like? Here’s what’s in store for you based on your zodiac sign.

Relationships are beautiful but difficult at the same time, especially when it comes to dating someone you just met. It comes with false starts and a lot of life-changing decisions. Despite all this, nothing can beat the immense happiness you feel when you see your significant other. So, if you’re wondering what your love life would be like, keep reading on.

Your zodiac sign might be able to tell what your love life could be like. Will it be full of trials and errors? Or a smooth ride? Each sign has its own way of handling relationships, and its important to understand what your zodiac sign says about your love life.

Without further ado, here’s what your zodiac sign says about your love life.

Aries

The wild child of the zodiac, people born under Aries are strong-willed, impulsive and independent. They can be very loving and caring in a relationship. They are not afraid of showing their affection for the one they love and are very loyal too.

Taurus

They are very loyal and grounded in a relationship. When they find someone they love, they can be very warm and engaging. However, they can get a bit clingy and jealous sometimes. But, they exude sensuality which attracts people to them.

Gemini

This sign is represented by the twins and often get a bad rep for being two-faced. But that’s not all that there is to a Gemini. They are friendly, sociable, amiable and spontaneous. They stay hyper-active all the time so it can be difficult for their partners to keep up with them. Gemini lovers should know that a quiet evening with your partner is also a way to spend quality time with them.

Cancer

They are very self-protective so it takes time for them to let their guard down and accept someone. Once they do, there is no looking back for this water sign. Cancer-borns are emotional and nurturing, so their partner will most definitely feel comfortable and taken care of. However, they are very sensitive and tend to take things very personally.

Leo

Leos are enthusiastic and love to be at the top of every game. They like being the centre of attention and they get it all. Leos are loyal and empathetic in relationships, despite their larger-than-life style of approaching things. They can be very sensitive, and getting hurt by their partner might make them vulnerable.

Virgo

Virgos are very analytical and sharp thinkers, which is their romantic weakness. They are great traits that can help a Virgo be successful but not so much when it comes to relationships. However, the fact that you keep your expectations to the minimum in a relationship makes you easy-going.

Libra

Just like their astrological symbol - the scale, Libras strive for balance in their personal and professional life. This air sign is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, which is why they value relationships more than anything in life. However, sometimes the idea of not being in a relationship scares a Libra so much that they avoid confrontation or resort to half-truths if they have to keep the peace in the relationship.

Scorpio

If you didn’t already know, Scorpios are popular for being mysterious and intense. They find it difficult to trust and find almost everyone suspicious, especially when it comes to dating. But once they start dating someone, you might see how great they are at solving issues, given their partner is trustworthy and loving towards them as well.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are wild, adventurous and always curious to explore endless possibilities. They love storytelling and philosophy, and dating one is like a never-ending fun parade. However, they don’t like being restricted. They love their freedom, and they might leave if they feel claustrophobic. Being spontaneous in a relationship is great, but a Sagittarius lover needs to accept their partner for who they are.

Capricorn

People born under this sign don’t waste their time on just anyone. They are the most practical and ambitious sign of the zodiac, so they don’t like wasting time on someone they don’t see a future with. Their dating style is mostly traditional and nothing too surprising. Capricorns may be cold in relationships as they don’t like to be vulnerable in front of anyone. They might want to lighten up a bit and open up with their significant other.

Aquarius

With an Aquarian, you better expect the unexpected. They look for a friend first and a lover second. They seek a mental connection with their partner, but also need their space. If they don’t get what they need, they might act aloof. Aquarius born might want to try communicating their needs. This doesn’t mean that they don’t care, but they have a unique way of showing it.

Pisces

Pisceans are dreamers, artistic and love helping others. Though they are humble, sometimes their partner might find it difficult to connect with them. But mostly they are easy to be with. Hopeless romantics at heart, they should choose partners whom they can trust and open up to it as their good nature can be easy to take advantage of.

