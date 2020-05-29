Here's why farmers are turning as DJs and playing loud music on their farms

Farmers are now dealing with one big issue of locusts. They are trying their best to ward them off. Read on to know more.

Entire world including India has been fighting with COVID-19 for past few months and trying their level best to flatten the curve of COVID-19 so that the lockdown is lifted and we can go back to our normal lives. As we struggle with the pandemic, news of other catastrophes such as cyclone Amphan and deaths due to accidents are making us tensed more. Adding more to our stress, we have one more enemy to fight out. For the unversed, swarms of desert locusts have taken over a majority of farms.

They are destroying crops across several states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. Farmers, as we know, they are struggling already and now, these locusts are creating more havoc for them. According to reports, these short-horned grasshoppers have already destroyed nearly 50,000 hectares (125,000 acres) of fields. And their attack is the worst in 26 years. An official at the Faridabad-based Locust Warning Organisation (LWO) said, "It is not a new problem and we had been facing it for a long time. This year, the locust attack is the worst in 26 years."

Pictures and videos of the attack are now doing rounds on the internet and they are very disturbing. While the government apparently will provide relief from the Tiddi Dal, meanwhile farmers trting their best to ward them off with their desi ideas. A video shared which was shared by a senior inspector from Uttar Pradesh shows a farmer has turned DJ and blasting loud music to tackle locusts.

He tweeted, "DJ isn't just for dancing and parties but is also effective in warding off locusts. Everyone sees a new morning, you can make noise or bang utensils to do them away." Netizens, as usual, soon started to react to this unique method to keep the locusts away from the crops. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Tiddis be like Abhi toh party shuru huyi hai!!!! A comment read, "Maybe they are dancing to the music." Another one wrote,"We Indians are so fast in creating new ways, whatever the situation be."

डीजे सिर्फ़ नाच गाने के लिये ही नहीं बल्कि टिड्डी दल भगाने में भी कारगर होता है ।



दिन सबके बदलते हैं !



आप मुँह से आवाज़ निकाल सकते हैं या थाली भी पीट सकते हैं ।#DiscJockey #Locustswarm #locustswarms #Locusts #Locustsattack #LocustInvasion #LocustSwarmsAttack pic.twitter.com/zUcpYiJTGb — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) May 27, 2020

Aside from DJ music, locals are making noise by beating thalis and bursting crackers to drive the swarm awya.

Drones, tractors, and cars are being used to track the pests and pesticides are also being sprayed.

