Here's why you are unable to sleep at night as per your zodiac sign

Unable to sleep properly of late or suffering from insomnia? Here are the potential causes of it as per your zodiac signs.

It is no news that many of us are suffering from sleep issues like insomnia among others. Because of lockdown and stressful times like this, sleeping can be a task for many. One of the most common reasons of not being able to sleep is stress and anxiety. Many of us has could have different reasons for not being able to sleep and astrology can help us to know that.

One of the common stressors and cause of insomnia is a financial concern. So, if you are too having sleepless nights of late and want to know what is the potential cause of it. Then read on as we have compiled all the major reasons of insomnia as per zodiac signs. Read on to know more.

Aries

One of the common reasons why Aries people unable to sleep at night because they constantly think about how they are perceived. They won't sleep because they will overthink about what are other people's opinion on them or else scripting about their comebacks as lay on the bed.

Taurus

Taurus thinking can keep snowballing and after a point they cant have control over it and go crazy. Pondering over the same thing, again and again, becomes senseless afterward. So, too many directionless thoughts are their reason for being awake at night.

Gemini

Geminis usually sleep well, however, they tend to stay awake some nights when they have some decision to take. When they learn that there is no way, they toss and turn throughout the night because they have to decide and come to a conclusion.

Cancer

Cancerians stress a lot and they are usually awake planning and thinking about the future. And most of the time, after being stressed, they go to bed early and fall asleep for many good hours.

Leo

Leo also hardly faces sleep issues but their good night's sleep can be robbed of when they have things on their mind like how can rule over the world or how can they get the most attention. If they are deprived of attention, they will turn insomniac as they keep wondering what went wrong.

Virgo

There is not one thing that worries them as they are worrywarts. They have mastered the art of insomnia as they are used to it. They can be sleep deprived still somehow manage the day. Out of everything, money is the biggest stressor for them.

Libra

Libra is another sign that never sleeps thanks to anxiety and guilt and several other thoughts. Their natural guilt complex is the major reason of their sleepless nights.

Scorpio

One of the major reasons why they remain awake is because they must be plotting about something. Plotting could be revenge or destruction of a friend.

Sagittarius

Less money or money woes is one of the major stressors leading them to insomnia. They stress about money than any other sign. And they always take the stress to their heart and money issues can make them sick to the stomach.

Capricorn

Capricorn loses its mind when everything is haywire. So, during messy or unpredictable situations they will think about the same and have sleepless nights. If they are disturbed by the disorder either at home or work, then the stress will keep them up at 4 am.

Aquarius

They stay awake because of what nasty things they have done and they anticipate Karma's strike. If they do something bad to someone, their thoughts around will keep them awake till morning.

Pisces

They don't sleep as there are other important things they are busy working on like who is the worst person they know, fixating on them, and then figuring out what they can do about it. They can spend the whole night thinking about one person and create mental hatefest around him or her.

ALSO READ: Top 5 zodiac signs who choose to sleep over everything in life and nap all day long

Share your comment ×