Here's your skincare prep for New Year's Eve: Follow these 5 home remedies for a glowing skin

New Year is almost here and we can’t keep calm. It is imperative that you need to look best and put on your most glam outfit to steal the show. Here are 5 home treatments you can use for glowing skin this New Year’s.

Start prepping your skin as we begin the countdown for the big bash. New Year is almost here and we want to look our best with a dazzling outfit and glowing skin. It is good to perfect our skin and learn a few beauty hacks to look the absolute best. There’s always makeup to hide the acne and spots, but skin needs to glow as it is the most awaited party of the year.

To make sure you have a ravishing and glowing skin this New Year’s Eve, try these home remedies.

Turmeric and honey

Mix turmeric powder with honey and apply it on your face. Leave it for 10-15 minutes and see the glow on your skin. Turmeric is a powerful antioxidant ingredient that helps in achieving the perfect glow.

Aloe vera gel scrub

Use aloe gel to scrub your face and remove all the tanning. It exfoliates your skin and soothes your skin. Wash off your face with lukewarm water and enhance your beauty.

Gram flour and yogurt

Mix gram flour with yogurt and apply the paste on your face. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and wash your face with water. This will remove all the dirt, pollutants from your face and give you a refreshing glow, just what you need to look perfect on New Year’s Eve.

Milk

Milk is the ideal ingredient for glowing and fresh skin. It softens your skin and nourishes it deeply, especially during winters. Milk also helps in de-tanning. Use cold milk and apply it on your face with a cotton ball and leave it for 10-15 minutes. Wash your face gently with water.

Drink water

During winters, we tend to miss out on drinking water. Make sure you are hydrated enough before the party and on the day of New Year. Water will give you the perfect glow and help you stay hydrated.

