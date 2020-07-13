Hiccups in Babies: Here's how to prevent and get rid of it

Hiccups are very common in babies, but they don’t disturb the little one like adults. If this bothers the baby too much, then you need to consult your doctor. Read on to know everything about hiccups in babies.

Hiccups are caused due to the contraction of the diaphragm and the quick closing of the vocal cords. The rapid closing of the vocal cords creates the hiccup sounds. Adults get disturbed by the hiccups, but babies are not actually affected by it. They can even sleep with hiccups for a long time.

There are many reasons for hiccups to occur among babies. To stop the hiccups in infants, you should burp them properly after feeding. There are some other ways to prevent hiccups in babies. So, here is everything you need to know about hiccups in babies.

Hiccups in infants:

How to get rid of hiccups in babies?

These are the steps to follow for this:

Burping

Taking some time for burping in the middle of feeding can prevent the hiccups because burping releases extra gas which may cause the hiccups in the little ones. So, parents should burp their bottle-fed babies after every 2-3 ounces. And breastfed babies should burp once they switch to another breast.

Pacifier

Hiccups in babies don’t always occur due to feeding. Your baby can get hiccups for other reasons also. So, when this happens, allow the infant to suck on a pacifier. This will relax their diaphragm to stop the hiccups.

It can stop on its own

If the hiccups are not disturbing your baby, then let it allow to stop on its own. But if it’s bothering your little one, then you need to talk to your doctor.

Gripe water

Gripe water is a combination of water and herbs like ginger, chamomile, fennel, cinnamon, etc. If constant hiccups are not allowing your baby to sit in comfort, then you can give them gripe water to prevent the hiccups.

How to prevent hiccups in babies?

Following these steps, you can completely prevent hiccups from disturbing your baby:

Feed your baby when he or she is calm. And don’t wait for them to get fully hungry for the feeding. Make sure he doesn’t need to cry before having his food.

After the feeding, don’t do any heavy activity with your baby like bouncing.

After each meal, keep your baby for 30 minutes in the upright position.

Causes of hiccups in babies

These are the causes of the hiccups in your babies:

Overfeeding.

Eating very quickly.

Swallowing too much air.

These factors cause the stomach to expand which then pressurises the diaphragm. This triggers spasm that leads to hiccups.

When to go to the doctor?

You should go to your doctor, when your baby is doing the following:

Crying more often. Arching their back excessively after feeding. Spitting up more often than usual.

