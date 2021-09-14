Hindi Day 2021: 4 Interesting facts about this language

Hindi Day is celebrated on September 14 every year. This day commemorates the adoption of the Hindi language in the Devanagari script as one of the official languages of India. This day is observed to prevent the growing influence of the English language in the country and to promote Hindi. The first Hindi Day was celebrated on September 14, 1953.

It was on September 14, 1949, when the Constituent Assembly of India accepted Hindi, written in Devanagari script, as the official language of the country. On this day, read on to know some interesting and fascinating facts about the Hindi language.

Unlike the English language, ​ Hindi is considered to be an easy-to-learn and quick-to-grasp language. This is because, in this language, the words are pronounced just as they are written. The script of this language is phonetic.

Another interesting fact about the Hindi language is that it is the fifth most spoken language. This language is spoken by 366 million people across the globe.

The current form of Hindi is a result of different stages and phases. The earliest form of old Hindi was Apabhramsa. In 400 AD, Kalidas who was a famous Indian literary playwright wrote a play known as Vikramorvashiyam in Apabhramsa.

Hindi is known to be a descendent of Sanskrit. It has evolved through Prakrit and Apabhramsa languages. It is believed to belong to the Indo-Iranian sub-family of the Indo-European family of languages. It is said to be influenced by languages such as Persian, Arabic, Turkish, English, South Indian Dravidian and Portuguese.

