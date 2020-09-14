Hindi Diwas 2020: 5 Wordsmiths who changed the world of Hindi Literature

Hindi Diwas: September 14 marks the day when Hindi was first recognised as one of the official languages of India. On this day, let’s remember 5 of the most renowned Hindi poets who changed the face of Hindi Literature.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to celebrate the language ‘Hindi’ and to mark the day it was first adopted as one of the official languages of India. Hindi is an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script and is one of the oldest languages in the world. To celebrate the importance of the day and language, Hindi Diwas is celebrated across schools, colleges, offices and organisations.

Hindi literature is a reservoir of beautiful tales expressed in the most natural way. And the best form of literary art that brings out the aesthetic quality of literature is poetry. The world has been blessed with many great poets who have made amazing contributions to the art form. So, it is time for you to add some of the classics in your collection to start your journey into the profound world of Hindi literature.

On this Hindi Diwas, let’s check out 5 poets who changed the world of Hindi Literature.

1. Suryakant Tripathi 'Niarala'

Suryakant Tripathi was an Indian poet, novelist, essayist and story-writer who was majorly inspired by some of the greatest personalities such as Swami Vivekanand, Rabindranath Tagore, and Ramkrishna Paramhans. Some of his best works include Saroj Shakti, Dhwani, Rami Ki Shakti Puja, Anamika and more.

2. Jaishankar Prasad

Jaishankar Prasad is considered the father-figure of modern Hindi literature. From the romantic to the patriotic, Prasad incorporated different styles in his poems. One of the best works of the poet is Kamayani.

3. Maithili Sharan Gupt

Maithili Sharan Gupt is considered amongst the most renowned poets of the country. He has penned some of the finest pieces in Hindi Literature, including Bharat-Bharati, Vikat Bhat, Plassey ka Yuddha, Saket, Rang Mein Bhang, Matrubhumi, and many more.

4. Mahadevi Verma

Referred to as the ‘Modern Meera,’ Mahadevi Verma’s work was inspired by everyday life written in a simple yet heart-warming form. Her writing is well-acclaimed and earned her some prestigious awards, including Gyanpeeth Award for one of the finest collections of poetry called Yama.

5. Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

One of the most popular Hindi writers, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar is considered one of the most important poets of modern Hindi Literature. His work was majorly inspired by the epic the Mahabharata. Some of his most famous works include Veer Rasa, Krishna Ki Chaetavanai, and Samdheni.

ALSO READ: Hindi Diwas 2020: 7 Easy ways to teach your kids Hindi in a more effective way

Share your comment ×