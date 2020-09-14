Hindi Diwas 2020: 7 Easy ways to teach your kids Hindi in a more effective way

Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 to commemorate the adoption of Hindi language as the official language of India. It was adopted as the official language on the 50th birthday of Beohar Rajendra Simha. Different award programs are arranged on this day by the government to honour people who have contributed to the Hindi language.

Hindi Diwas 2020 can be celebrated in different ways being at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic. So, you can start by teaching your kids Hindi in a more friendly and easy way. Kids can then learn the language quickly.

Hindi Diwas 2020: How to teach your kids Hindi more easily?

1.First, start a conversation with your kids about the Hindi language. Gather information about it, so that, you can grow interest in your child about it. Then make a routine and start learning accordingly. Make sure you stick to the routine and it is only be dedicated to Hindi language.

2.Make the learning method fun and exciting. Your kids can easily lose interest if it is boring and in the regular book format. So, use computer applications for interactive learning procedures. Kids are always attracted to technology, so this way, they will gain more interest in learning Hindi. And reward them for their good performance.

3.Praise them for their good performance as this motivates them to do well. They will get confidence and will try to do better.

4.Audiovisual medium is a great way to teach Hindi to your kids. Play Hindi cartoons, stories, rhymes for your child to learn the language.