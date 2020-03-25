Hindu New Year 2020: Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages to wish your friends and family

Hindu New Year 2020 is being celebrated today i.e. on March 25. Send some thoughtful messages to your friends and family to wish on this day.

Hindu New Year 2020: The first day of Chaitra Navratri and the first day of Vikram Samvat 2077 starts from today i.e. March 25. The very first day of the Hindu year is considered to be auspicious and is also known as Nav Samvatsar. From this day, Hindu New Year 2077 starts which means this is the Pratipada of the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra Month. Chaitra Navratri will also be celebrated today with the establishment of Kalash. Nine forms or avatars of Goddess Durga will be worshipped for 9 long days till Ram Navami i.e. April 2. For the unversed, the day coincides with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi celebrations. Gudi Padwa is a Maharashtrian new year while Ugadi a new year day for the people of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.



Hindu New Year is celebrated with ultimate zeal and fervour. On this day, people wear new clothes, worship to seek blessings, decorate their homes with rangoli, prepare delicious sweets and meet their loved ones to share happiness. Since we all are now quarantined to stop the coronavirus outbreak, one can send new year wishes via social media platforms. So, send your wishes and greetings to your friends and families through text and WhatsApp Messages. Today we have compiled a list of wishes, quotes and WhatsApp Messages that you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious day.

Hindu New Year 2020: Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages to send your friends and family.

1- Wishing you and your family a very happy Hindu new year. Stay happy always.

2- It's another year with lots of positive thoughts and hopes. May all your dreams come true this year. Happy Hindu New Year.

3- May this festival bring happiness, wisdom and success for you. Happy Hindu New Year.

4- I wish you have a great start of the new year, more blessings throughout and end it with joy. Happy Hindu New Year.

5- May this new year bring peace, prosperity and success in your life. Happy Hindu New Year.

6- Another year is here as a disguise of joy. Say goodbye to the old year and start the new one on a positive note. Happy Hindu New Year.

7- May this new year bring great joy, happiness and enthusiasm for you. Happy Hindu New Year to you and your family.

