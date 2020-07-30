Hip Dysplasia in Babies: THESE are the signs, causes and treatment

Hip dysplasia is an issue in babies when their hips are dislocated. This causes a problem for walking, standing ad climbing stairs. So, read below to know the causes, signs and treatment of this issue.

Hip dysplasia is a problem in babies which is related to hip development. Hips support the baby to stand, walk, squat and climb stairs. It consists of a ball that easily rotates in the socket to help us perform the daily task. Hip dysplasia happens when this socket is too shallow for the ball and then it causes instability for the hip. The ball doesn’t fit in the socket as a result the joint cannot mould properly. This condition ranges from mild to severe, but it doesn’t cause any kind of pain.

Causes of dysplasia

There are several reasons why babies have this issue. But some of them are major causes and they are as follows:

There is a family history of hip dysplasia.

The baby is breech; his buttocks or feet are near the mother’s cervix.

This is the first child and the mother’s womb is tighter during the first pregnancy.

Female babies are more prone to this problem.

Oligohydramnios- Babies with this issue have low amniotic fluid levels which restrict their movement in the womb.

Signs of dysplasia

There are no obvious symptoms of this issue in babies. This doesn’t cause any pain also so it’s hard to notice the problem. However, parents can observe one of their baby’s legs is longer than the other. They may waddle also if the hips are dislocated.

How is dysplasia diagnosed?

Newborns are examined for any kind of his issues. Along with the family history and breech presentation, additional testing is also needed to be sure like ultrasound.

Treatment of his dysplasia

Treatment of this issue depends on the baby’s age and the severity of symptoms:

Pavlik Harness: This is a routine treatment which is done when the hip is unstable and coming in and out of the joint. In this, babies wear a Pavlik harness for six weeks and then the doctor examines him or her.

Closed Reduction: Children between the age of 6 weeks and one year are given this solution. They are put under anaesthesia and then the doctor positions the hip correctly in the socket.

Open Reduction: Babies older than 12 months need open reduction surgery for the hip dysplasia. This is mainly done when the problem is severe. Also Read: 5 Things new parents should not worry about their babies

