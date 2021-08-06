Hiroshima Day 2021: Know the date, history and significance of this day

On August 6, 1945, the United States dropped a nuclear bomb in the city of Hiroshima that resulted in a loss of around 39 percent of the population and structural damage. Hiroshima Day is observed on August 6, every year. This year marks the 76th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the Japanese city.

This day is observed to promote 'Peace Politics' and to remember those who lost their lives due to the atomic bombing. Read on to know the history and significance of this day.

Date

Hiroshima Day is observed on August 6, every year as it was on this day that the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II.

History

After the attack on Pearl Harbour, as a form of retaliation, the American forces dropped a nuclear bomb on the city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. Three days later, on August 9, the American forces dropped another nuclear bomb on Nagasaki. It was after these nuclear bombings, that Emperor Hirohito announced unconditional surrender and marked the end of the Second World War on August 15.

Significance

The massive destruction and the lost lives are a reminder of the consequences of the war. On Hiroshima Day, 'Peace Politics' is promoted and awareness about the after-effects of a nuclear war is raised. The innocent people who lost their lives due to the nuclear bombings are remembered on this day.

