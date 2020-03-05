Holi 2020: 7 Tips to celebrate Holi with your pets

It's very important to be a little more sensitive towards the pets and strays in our areas while we celebrate this festival of colours with pomp and joy. This is why it's essential to make this festival joyous for the animals as well.

Holi is just around the corner and we're all prepping up for it but there's a lot more to this festival of colours and joy. Most of us are planning to celebrate a more eco-friendly Holi and add more meaning to this joyous festival. But many of us tend to go overboard with the festivals and include the animals around us in it as well and this can be very troublesome for our furry babies. This festival can harm your pet child's health as well as stray animals. It's very important that we celebrate a harmonious Holi with the living being around us. The Holi colours can jeopardize their health and put them at high risk of developing major health issues. Other than their physical health this can also take a toll on their mental health. It's very important to be sensitized about animals and celebrate a pet-friendly Holi with your pet or the stray animals around you.

Here are some tips to have a happy and safe Holi with the animals around you.

1. Try to use organic colours as much as possible. Avoid any kinds of chemical colours because they can cause allergies and skin problems, respiratory problems or poison the pet as well.

2. Keep a close eye on your pet's health and if you notice any problems or symptoms of poisoning or any other health problems, take them to the vet immediately.

3. Keep your pet indoors and away from any toxic colours or water balloon which can damage them. Keep tabs on the strays in your area and ensure that no one harms them in any manner.

4. Keep all sweet food items and bhaang away from your pet. It's not good for your pet's health.

5. If your pet is going out with you it's best to take precautionary measure by applying some coconut oil on your pet's coat well in advance but please consult your doctor before that.

6. Please don't use any oils or products to remove the colour from your pet's coat. Clean it with water and some pet shampoo.

7. Keep a bowl of clean water for your pet and for the strays of your area to ensure that they don't consume any toxic or dirty water with colour in it.

