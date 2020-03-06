Holi 2020 Special: THIS is how you can make the holi colours at home

Holi celebrations are incomplete without colours, but now-a-days colours have too much chemicals that can harm our skin. Read below to find out how you can make colours at home using natural ingredients.

Holi is here, and it's time to pick out your favourite white outfit and do some oil champi because Bura na mano holi hai. Holi is surely celebrated differently across India, but the colour which is an integral part of the festival is used everywhere. Earlier, the colours used to be organic and natural, but with time, people have started adding a lot of chemicals to them and as a result, these colours can be harmful to the skin.

Synthetic colours contain chemicals and other agents that can cause irritation, allergies and dry skin. And if you want to use colours for holi without damaging your skin, then make them at home.

Here's how you can make holi colours at home by using these natural ingredients.

1. Herbal Gulal

Bid goodbye to synthetic gulal and say yes to herbal gulal. Here's how you can make this at home. In a bowl, take 200 gm of arrowroot powder, 100 gm Haldi, 50 gm marigold flowers, 20 gm orange peel powder and 20 drops essential oil. Mix all of them well and make sure that you mix them with your hands. After a while, you'll see a beautiful colour being made.

2. Herbal water

If you love to play holi with water, then you should buy tesu or Palash flowers. Buy them and soak it in bucket water overnight and the next morning wake up to a beautiful colour of the water. You can have the children fill balloons or their pichkaris with this natural coloured water.

3. Dry Powders

If you love to play holi with different colours, then that can be made at home too. Take rice flour, food colour and mix it with water to form a thick paste. Let it dry and then blend it form a colour.

4. Bright colours

It's easy to make saffron and orange colour at home. Take besan and mix it with some haldi along with a little water. Then, leave it in the sun to dry. You can then use this colour to play holi.

5. Say yes to green

Green veggies are not only great to consume, but you can also make colour using them. Spinach is a popular choice and so is coriander leaves. Make a paste, and mix it in water and play.

