Holi 2020: THESE are the Bollywood songs that you should add to your playlist right away

Holi is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in India. And to celebrate this holi in fun way, here are some Bollywood songs that you must add to your holi playlist right away.

Holi hai bhai holi hai. Well, the festival of colours- Holi is almost here. We all love holi for multiple reasons. Be it playing with colours, water balloon or eating sweet treats there's something about Holi that makes it so special. Holi is celebrated with zeal across India, and each state has its way of celebrating this festival. However, there's one common thing that we all love to do in Holi. And that is dancing to the tune of our favourite Bollywood songs.

If you are a Bollywood junkie and love to dance on the tunes of desi beat, then here are some Bollywood songs that you must add to your playlist right away. These Bollywood holi songs will add more colour, drama and flavour to your holi party.

Here are the Bollywood songs that you need to add to your Holi playlist ASAP:

Rang Barse - Silsila:

The amazing chemistry between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha on-screen makes this Holi song evergreen. Despite being an old song, this song is still the most-played song during the holi parties, so this one should be on your list.

Balam Pichkari - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

This one is our favourite song. It sets a different spunky and flirty tone of Holi. Balam Pichkari works because of its rhythm and fun beats. It makes your feet tap, and you automatically join in on the dance floor.

Gali Gali - Pataakha:

Last entry on the list is Gali Gali. It again defines the true spirit of Holi and is a high-energy song from the Vishal Bhardwaj directed film Pataakha that you can dance to at a Holi celebration.

Soni Soni - Mohabbatein:

I am sure all of us have danced to this song in our childhood. This song is apt for couples since it not only celebrates holi but also celebrates love in its quirky way. Shahrukh Khan in this song provides the energy and the Holi spirit along with Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh, and Aishwarya Rai.

Do me a favour lets play holi- Waqt:

This upbeat song essays the true essence of holi parties. It is playful, funky and the beats will surely make you groove. The desi and western fusion here have added to the peppy music by Anu Malik.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar - War:

The best part about this song is that it has two gods of dance in one frame- Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. High beats, fun lyrics and quirky music, makes this song a must-have in the list.

Badri ki Dulhaniya - Badrinath ki Dulhaniya:

This song is as danceable as it is hummable. It has a cool and young vibe which is apt for a party. So, tell your Badri to join you on the dance floor, while your groove to this music.

