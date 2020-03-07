Happy Holi 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images and WhatsApp messages to wish your loved one on this colourful day

Holi or the festival of colours is one of the biggest festivals in India. Holi 2020 will be celebrated on March 10. So, wish all special people in your life on this day with loving wishes.

Happy Holi 2020 Wishes: Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on March 10, 2020. This is one of the biggest festivals in India that is celebrated with colours, sweets, delicious foods and drinks, music, dance, etc. This vibrant festival is celebrated for welcoming the spring season. This festival of colours is part of many historical documents in which, it has been called as a festival of vibrancy and grandeur. It is also meant to bring positivity over negativity.

Significance of Holi

According to the Bhagavata Purana, King Hiranyakashipu, the King of Asuras got a boon that no man or animal could kill him ever. This made him arrogant and he demanded to get worshipped by everyone as the god. But the king's son, Prahlada disagreed and chose to stay devoted to Lord Vishnu. So, Hiranyakashipu got angry and punished his son. Then, the king's sister Holika protected his life. Lord Vishnu appeared in the Narasimha avatar of half lion and half man and killed Hiranyakashipu and Holika. This is why the celebration of Holi starts with Holika bonfire which means the end of evil.



Happy Holi 2020 Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to wish your loved ones



1- Wish you and your family a very happy Holi filled with lots of sweet moments to cherish forever. Happy Holi 2020.

2- Holi is all about playing with bright colours. I wish your life will always remain colourful like this festival. Happy Holi 2020.

3- I wish this Holi will bring a lot of positivity and happiness in your life. Happy Holi 2020.

4- Let the colours of Holi break the walls of sorrow so that our life shines bright like the colours of this festival. Happy Holi.

5- Hope every day of your life is fun-filled like the festival of colours. Happy Holi.

