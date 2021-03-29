Holi 2021: 4 BEST songs to get into the spirit of the festival

The ultimate Holi playlist is here! Have a look at the 4 best songs that are perfect to pep up your Holi celebrations and will compel you to dance your heart out!

Holi is a festival of pure joy. It is the day when you shed all your inhibitions and be a child again! People smear each other’s faces with gulaal and make delicious gujiyas and thandai at home. Any Holi celebration is incomplete without dance!

There are many songs that instantly get you in the spirit of the festival and compel you to dance your heart out with a gulaal-covered face! So here are the 4 best songs that are sure to get you in the spirit of Holi and get your feet tapping!

Do Me A Favour

This song is hands-down the most fun and peppy Holi song. From the film Waqt, this song shows Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra dancing their heart out and having a blast while celebrating the festival of Holi.

Rang Barse

This timeless classic is an all-time favourite song that has to be played every Holi! Sung by Amitabh Bachchan and featuring Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Sanjeev Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, this song belongs to the hugely famous film Silsila and is a must-have song on everybody’s Holi playlist.

Ang Se Ang Lagana

Featuring Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol, Tanvi Azmi and Anupam Kher, this song is from the movie Darr and shows the cast (barring Shahrukh Khan) celebrating the festival of Holi in their backyard with huge fervour.

Holi Khele Raghuveera

Another timeless classic Holi song, sung by the legend himself, Amitabh Bachchan, this song is from the film Baghban and shows Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini indulging in friendly banter.

Also Read: Holi 2021: Best Quotes, Wishes, Messages and Greetings to share with your loved ones

Share your comment ×