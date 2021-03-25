Holi 2021: 4 Ways to celebrate Holi at home during a pandemic

Who says you can’t celebrate Holi at home? Check out these creative ways to perfectly plan a Holi celebration at home and invoke the festive spirit!

Holi is just around the corner and most of us, are clueless as to how will we celebrate the festival with an ongoing pandemic. Sure, we will not be able to celebrate the festival like we usually would, i.e. by dancing away to glory in rain dance and covering everyone’s face with gulaal. But that doesn’t mean that we will not enjoy the festival and invoke the festive spirit.

So we have for you some ways to celebrate Holi at home with your family members this year and not let the lack of social interactions get to you.

Make Holi-special food

Many dishes are made on the occasion of Holi to invoke the festive spirit. These dishes include gujia, thandai, pakoras, etc. So make these dishes at home with your family members to get in the spirit of Holi and celebrate the festival safely at home.

Play Holi on your balcony

If you are worried that playing Holi at home might damage your house, then opt for playing Holi on your balcony with your family members to have a blast without creating a mess in your living room!

Dance to Holi songs

Many songs instantly get you in the Holi spirit. From Rang Barse to Ang Se Ang Lagana, get your Holi playlist ready and dance away to glory to these Holi special songs.

Play with Pichkaris and Props

Buy those colourful Pichkaris and those quirky and fun props to add a special touch to your at-home Holi celebrations. Be a child and celebrate this Holi at home in the most fun way possible!

