Holi 2021: 5 Effective tips to get rid of the Holi hangover after consuming bhang

After a day full of snacking, drinking and dancing, one is bound to suffer the next day with a massive hangover. Here are 5 home remedies to cure the Holi hangover with effective and immediate results.

Holi is a festival of colours that is celebrated with much enthusiasm all across the country. Indians love to take part in this festival and enjoy the festivities that come along with it. One such traditional style of celebrating Holi is to gulp down a few glasses of bhang to keep the spirits high. Bhang coupled with other hazards of Holi can leave you feeling nauseating, dehydrated and exhausted the following day.

Bhang is a drink that is prepared with a mix of cannabis that is been used as an ancient drink to get high consumed along with heavy meals. Bhang is traditionally distributed and consumed majorly during the festival of Holi as part of celebrations.

Holi will be celebrated on March 29 this year and people will be following the same set of traditions as they do every year. However, with the ongoing pandemic and Covid restrictions, it is advised to stay careful and follow the mandatory instructions of the health and safety guideline.

Here are 5 tips to cure the Holi hangover after consuming bhang.

Stick to herbal teas

Drinking herbal tea will detoxify your body. It will help in getting rid of all the toxins, it will have a soothing effect on your body and mind which help in lessening the effects of bhang on your brain. The antioxidants in green tea or any herbal tea will help tackle the hangover of bhang effectively.

Drink lots of lemonade

Lemon consists of Vitamin C and this is what you need to cure the hangover. It will counter the effects of a bhang hangover as vitamin c has antioxidant properties. Drinking lemon water will keep you hydrated and fresh all day. This will help ease out the feeling of nausea and tiredness.

Hydrate your body with plenty of fluids

It is imperative that your body will lose out on all the fluids. Hence, it is important to stay hydrated and replenish your body by drinking lots of fresh juices, water and other forms of liquids. The headache might persist because your body lacks fluids and to tackle that you need to drink lots of water. You can add pineapple juice, apple juice and orange juice to help ease out the feeling of nausea.

Sleep

If nothing works, simply sleep it out. Take plenty of rest as your body is tired and exerted. Sleeping is the best cure for a severe headache. You can create a cosy and peaceful ambience with dim lights and have a sound sleep to wake up fresh.

Hot showers

Hot showers and warm baths are the best remedies to cure any hangover. All you have to do is draw a warm bath for yourself. You can listen to soothing music and unwind by taking all the dirt off and getting rid of all the toxins.

Things you need to know about Bhang What is Bhang? Bhang is an edible mixture made from the buds, leaves, and flowers of the cannabis plant. In India, it's been added to food and drinks for thousands of years and is mainly consumed during festivals in India like Holi. Does Bhang get you high? It is mostly known for causing feelings of euphoria, but bhang can also cause panic, fear, or anxiety if not consumed in the right amount. How long does Bhang high last? Depending on the dose, it can last for about 30 to 90 minutes and peaks after 2-3 hours of consuming it. The effect can last for 4 to 12 hours depending on how much bhang you have consumed. Is drinking bhang legal? Normally, it is consumed during the festival of Holi in drinks or food. The sale and consumption of bhang is permitted under the Indian law.

