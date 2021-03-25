Holi 2021: 5 Ways to celebrate an eco friendly HOLI

With the pandemic and climate change crisis, the world needs more attention than ever before. Keeping the safety of the environment in mind, here are 5 ways to celebrate an eco-friendly Holi without wasting water or polluting the surroundings.

Holi is one of the most vibrant festivals of India that will be celebrated on March 28, 2021. It is a beautiful myriad of vibrant colours and a delicious indulgence of Indian sweets and the famous bhang. The festival marks great importance and relevance in India that is celebrated to mark the arrival of spring and signify the victory of good over evil.

The festival is celebrated with much eagerness and enthusiasm all across the country. People from across the globe come to India to be part of this colourful and lively festival. It is a day to socialise, party, laugh, dance, drink, indulge in sweets and make way for lots of happiness and love.

However, as much as we like to engross ourselves in the traditions of Holi, it is important to not forget about the bigger picture. To keep our planet green and healthy as it is our responsibility to take care of it as responsible citizens. So, this year, let us celebrate Holi in an eco-friendly manner and try to reduce the damage to our environment.

Here are 5 ways you can celebrate an eco-friendly Holi in your neighbourhood.

Use organic colours

Use natural and organic colours to play Holi this year. You can avoid buying artificial colours from the market and instead, make your own colours at home using DIY methods. You can use natural ingredients that are easily available at home like turmeric powder, chandan, henna and more. These won’t damage your skin or harm the environment.

Avoid using plastic balloons

Avoid using balloons as they are made of plastic. Filling balloons also means wastage of water. Throwing balloons can also cause injury to someone. Enjoy a safe and happy Holi without harming anyone.

Play dry Holi with no water

Avoid using pichkaris or any water guns. This only creates more pollution, wastage of water and adds more plastic to the environment. You can simply play dry Holi using organic and natural colours.

Use flowers for interior decor

To decorate your house for the festivities, use organic flowers and create rangoli designs on the floor or anywhere in your house. You can use flowers to play Holi with along with colours.

Use eco-friendly waste for the Holi bonfire

While igniting the Holi bonfire, make sure you use eco-friendly waste and not plastic. You can use waste like cow dung, coconut, wood and more. You can keep the traditions alive along with saving the environment and not causing any harm.

