Holi 2021: 5 ways to remove colours and pamper the skin after the colourful festival

Holi 2021 will be celebrated on March 28. So, while getting prepared for the celebration, you should also be aware of your skin to protect it from damage. Hence, Akshit Goel, Co-founder and Director of The Natural Wash, shares 5 tips to remove colours from your skin and pamper it.

Oil-up

Before you start the Holi celebrations, cover the exposed parts of your body with natural and suitable oil. You can use virgin coconut oil or Argan oil or any oil of your choice.

Cleanse

The first thing you must do after Holi is to cleanse the dry colour from your body. You can use a damp cotton cloth or a water-based wipe to remove the dry colours.

Wash your body with cold water

You can use a gentle soap or shower gel with cold water to get rid of the remaining colours. Herbal shampoo with ingredients like Brahmi, Amla and others can also help cleanse your hair effectively.

Opt for oil to cleanse greasy paints

One will see colour stains on the skin even after you have done your best to wash them. For such paint stains, use a natural oil to massage that area and see the colour leaving your skin slowly. It may or may not remove the stain completely.

Natural scrubs and packs

Use curd, fresh lemon juice and sandalwood to make a paste and then apply it on the stain. You can apply it on the face or complete arms, too, since this paste can help remove the impurities.

To pamper your skin and provide complete nourishment, you can continue to use home-made face packs or herbal hacks. The natural ingredients in this pack will also ease skin irritation or reverse any damage that the chemicals may have caused. You can mix easily available elements such as Rosewater, orange peel powder, honey, lemon and more to make a pack of your choice. If you choose to buy a herbal pack, go for the oatmeal, lemon and honey combination for the best results.

