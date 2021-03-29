Holi 2021: Best Quotes, Wishes, Messages and Greetings to share with your loved ones

This Holi send these heartfelt and thoughtful messages, wishes, greetings and quotes to your loved ones to celebrate the festival of colours and bring a smile on their faces!

It is the time to smear each other’s faces with gulaal, make gujiyas, drink thandai and dance to the upbeat Holi songs. Holi, the festival of colours is one of the most fun and exciting festivals in India when you get to be a child again and drench each other with water and relish the taste of piping hot pakoras and chai.

So on the occasion of Holi, share these thoughtful and heartfelt wishes, messages and greetings with your near and dear ones and bring a smile on their faces!

Holi is the appropriate time to celebrate the colours of our beautiful relationship. Happy Holi!

Paint the canvas of your life with the most beautiful colours of nature. Happy Holi!

May God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint your life in.

It’s Holi. Wash away your worries with the festival of colours.

It’s the time to unwind, de-stress and make a bond with sweets, thandai and colours. Happy Holi.

Make a splash this Holi to spread cheer and joy all around.

Wishing you all a blessed and Happy Holi.

Holi isn’t a day’s celebration, it’s a season full of love, emotion and colour. Happy Holi!

May God grant you peace of mind and good health. Happy Holi!

Holi is the festival of love and togetherness. Enjoy the day to the fullest. Wishing you a happy Holi.

Sending you colourful blessings on Holi. May you have a happy and contented life.

May God shower all his blessings upon you and fill your life with good deeds and contentment. Happy Holi!

May the year ahead be prosperous and happy and everyday be as colourful as Holi.

Colour up your canvas with the colours of Holi!

Wishing you and your family Holi filled with sweet memories to cherish for a long time.

The most colourful festival of the year is here. Wishing all a very happy Holi.

Make merry with colours on Holi and the rest of the days with the colours of love. Happy Holi

Holi is the time to develop understanding and love for each other. So sending you all the love from my side.

Let’s throw out the colours in the air, and renew our love with a bit of romantic colour. Happy Holi.

May you succeed in renewing friendship and expressing heartiest love this Holi.

