Holi 2021: Why are herbal colours necessary for Holi keeping COVID, your skin and hair in mind?

Holi, the joyous festival with vibrant colours gets the spirits high. It holds great significance and a special place in the hearts of Indians as it welcomes the most beautiful spring season. The outbreak of Coronavirus has brought slight disappointment in the hearts of Indians but there's always a safe way to protect your hair, skin and health during Holi. Using colours with chemicals can harm the skin and hair adversely. If you wish to celebrate Holi in a carefree style, pick the herbal colours. So, Kaveri Sachdev, CEO, My Pooja Box shares some tips about why you should play with herbal or organic colours keeping COVID, your hair and skin in mind this Holi.

Holi is celebrated with utmost joy and high spirits by applying colours to each other. It is definitely the fun part however using chemically manufactured colours can cause adverse effects on the skin, hair and environment. Thus, herbal colours are the best choice. These colours are 100 percent natural and keep the skin, hair as well as environment safe. The herbal colours can be easily washed off as well.

Herbal colours are 100 percent safe to use

In a critical situation like the pandemic, it is necessary to ensure the safety of your friends, family and yourself too. The herbal colours or the organic colours are 100 percent safe and can keep you away from irritation or allergies that some chemicals cause. The natural colours are free from copper, sulphate, lead, oxide and mercury which are the major components of synthetic colours.

They can easily be washed off

Herbal colours do not cause any hair-related problems such as dryness or hair loss and also, reduce vibration and discolouration. The colours are easy going on the clothes and can easily be washed off from the skin and hair without any damage.

