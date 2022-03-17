Holi 2022: Quotes, wishes and messages to send to your loved ones

Holi 2022 is rapidly approaching, and the first thing you should do before the holiday arrives at your doorstep is to greet your loved ones and dear contacts with some inspiring Holi quotes and greetings. The festival is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm. People dance to the tunes of breezy melodies, play with colours, and drink thandai throughout the event, which is highly joyful and warm.

Here are some inspirational messages that you can send to your near and dear ones on the occasion of this colourful festival.

1. Just like Prahlad defeated the demon king Hiranyakashipu and his sister Holika through his immense faith in Lord Vishnu, may your life also be filled with goodness.

2. You are the colour to my life and the joy to my heart. Happy Holi!

3. Wishing you an amazing year ahead with lots of color and good luck. Hope you enjoy your day. Happy Holi 2022!

4. Holi reminds us of brotherhood, comradeship and love for humanity. Let us all celebrate this Holi in the best of spirits and colors so that the world is blessed for happy times ahead.

5. Wishing you health, prosperity, and blessings from the gods. Enjoy the best of festive times with your dear ones. Happy Holi 2022!

6. Let us make this Holi special by sprinkling the colors of love on one another. Happy Holi to you, my love.

7. Red, green, yellow, and blue… The colors of Holi remind me of you… ‘Because, like them, you are vibrant and full of life.

8. May the splash of many colors bring joy within your family. Have a Happy Holi!

9. May this Holi bring the ultimate colors of happiness in your life and excite you for the next adventure in your life. Happy Holi.

10. It’s the time to unwind, de-stress and to make a bond with sweets, thandai and colours. Happy Holi.

