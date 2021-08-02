The Holiday: Check out the ensemble cast of this film as zodiac signs

There are some films that instantly connect with us. They make us laugh, make us cry, and make us fall in love with the characters. One such film is The Holiday which is directed by Nancy Meyers and has Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black in lead roles. This romantic comedy makes us feel all warm and gooey and is the perfect film to watch when you are feeling low.

While the romance between Amanda and Graham makes us believe in true love, the love story between Miles and Iris makes us realize that love is pure, complicated, and unconditional. We predicted the zodiac signs of the main characters of this film based on their personality traits and quirks.

Amanda Woods

Amanda Woods is someone who has it all. She is rich, independent, and successful. When she finds out that her boyfriend is cheating on her with his secretary, she doesn’t lock herself in a room and cries her heart out, instead, she decides to take things into her own hands and exchanges her house with Iris to give herself a much-needed vacation. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to is Aries.

Iris Simpkins

Iris is in love with Jasper, but Jasper takes advantage of her love for him and makes her do all his dirty work. Although she does take time to get out of Jasper's love, when she does finally come out of it, she feels free, alive, and rejuvenated. She is a woman who feels everything a little too much than others and is emotional, sensitive, and observant. The zodiac sign that she resembles the most is Cancer.

Graham Simpkins

Graham is someone who can easily charm everyone. He’s warm, friendly, and needless to say, incredibly good-looking. When he meets Amanda for the first time, they instantly get along like a house on fire. His easy-going personality makes him similar to the zodiac sign Gemini.

Miles Dumont

Miles is someone who lives in his own world. He is obsessed with his music and thus, is not able to instantly figure out that his girlfriend is cheating on him. He is someone who spends most of his time doing something that he loves, i.e. to create and listen to music. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Pisces.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs advised to exercise restraint on speech today; Read the daily horoscope to know more