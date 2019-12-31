Horoscope 2020: Aries, Tauras, Gemini, Cancer: Predicting how your entire year will be based on your star sign

Horoscope 2020 Predictions: Aries, Tauras, Gemini, Cancer: As we say goodbye to 2019 and aloha to a whole new decade, read below to know the predictions for next year, based on your star sign.

Aries Horoscope 2020 Predictions:

A new start to a new year and that includes improvement in your love life says your venus planet. for those single this year will prove to be quite lucky and you will definitely be able to connect with someone special. Travel plans are also on the agenda. You will also be in the mood to buy property but may have to wait until June for the property plans to sort out. Lucky color: red. Lucky number: 9

Taurus Horoscope 2020 Predictions:

You will be seeing things in a more positive light especially on the love front. You might suddenly feel attracted to a particular person who you have known for a while. your planet Mars is weak this month which could cause some health issues. Finances are good and there is a good windfall of money as this year seems to be more positive and bright for you. Lucky color: green. Lucky number: 5

Gemini Horoscope 2020 Predictions:

Look before you leap is the advice given by the tarot this year especially on the love front. You are in a hurry to fall in love but remember everything happens according to divine timing. An old flame might try to contact you this year. finances will be stable. You need to be careful of certain legal matters and not be too confident of the outcome. Lucky color: white. Lucky number: 6

Cancer Horoscope 2020 Predictions:

If you cant let go of the past there is no way you can concentrate on the present or the future. You need to look beyond your past relationships says your Jupiter planet Work wise there will be an improvement for the better. Singles will have fun with their friends. Some students will decide to go abroad and study and most of the year will go to prepping for all this. Lucky color: yellow. Lucky number: 3

Leo Horoscope 2020 Predictions:

You will be focussing only on your career says your planet, Moon. It is time to make some changes on the professional front and it looks like this year your love life will take a back seat. Finances will be tight as expenses increase. You could also incur some minor health issues so it is better for you to pay more attention to that at the moment. For those getting married, you will have a lot of support from your partner and you should value that always says your Venus. Lucky color: orange. Lucky number: 1

Virgo Horoscope 2020 Predictions:

This new year seems to be quite lucky for you on the love front. The person whom you have been admiring for long might suddenly start running behind you. This is because your Sun planet and Venus planet both are in good positions this month which will benefit you. You might even get a new project this year and that will be very beneficial to you. For those who are looking for more money, you will see a good windfall post-March. Lucky color: blue. Lucky number: 4

Libra Horoscope 2020 Predictions:

Look around and maybe you will see things in a positive light as far as your love life is concerned. The more you are negative the more you attract that energy. Your Saturn planet is a bit weak so some relationships could go through testing times. You need to remain strong and focussed. For those who are planning a new career opportunity, you need to be more patient as the opportunities open up for you post-April. Lucky color: black. Lucky number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope 2020 Predictions:

Your Mercury planet is well placed this year which will help you as far as your money and career are concerned. For those wanting to travel this year you just might get lucky. As far as love is concerned the cards advise you not to rush into any relationship. You might get some pending money this year or clear your debts. For those who are planning some travel plans abroad, you may have to postpone your plans until June/July. Lucky color: white. Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius Horoscope 2020 Predictions:

You will be thinking only about your love life. Your career will be important but right now the main focus is love and family. For those in a committed relationship, you could make the decision to get married this year as your Mars planet is in a favourable position. Feel positive about your career too, this year as new opportunities are there. For those who are planning to shift to a new city or country, you may decide to execute your plans post-April. For students this year will be beneficial. Lucky color: green. Lucky number: 5

Capricorn Horoscope 2020 Predictions:

Your Uranus planet is a bit weak at the moment which makes it difficult to see a certain situation clearly as far as your love life goes. You might not have the correct judgment at the moment so it is not advised to make a decision. For those single the time is good and you will get a lot of attention from the opposite gender says your Venus planet. For those who are looking for a new career opportunity, it will come but you need to be patient. Good things come to those who wait and this coming year this will be applicable to you. Lucky color: red. Lucky number: 9

Aquarius Horoscope 2020 Predictions:

You will be happy with your family life. Career advances are also indicated this year as you get some good news. Your Venus planet is also well placed which will help you as far as your money and love are concerned. Some of you might decide to help your siblings and they will be grateful for this opportunity says your planet moon. You are feeling a little upset about certain personal relationships but you need to forgive and forget. Lucky color: yellow. Lucky number: 3

Pisces Horoscope 2020 Predictions:

Those who recently got married can expect something good on the personal front maybe even a surprise gift or holiday. For those in search of love this year, you are going to have to be a little patient as the time is not right. Your Moon planet helps you to be creative and your talents will also be appreciated. For those who are planning to look for some new property or home you may need to be a bit patient as at the moment the time is not right says your cards. Lucky color: blue. Lucky number: 4

Credits: Munisha Khatwani, Celebrity Tarot Card Reader

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More